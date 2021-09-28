5 high-profile signings Chelsea could make in 2022

Chelsea have begun the 2021-22 season on a promising note. The Blues are third in the Premier League table, with 13 points in six games, one point adrift of table-toppers Liverpool.

Romelu Lukaku has strengthened the squad significantly following his big-money move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The striker has been a huge force to reckon with, contributing three goals for the Blues in five Premier League games.

However, considering the early jostle for positions in the league table, Chelsea will need more than the Belgian to go all the way. A tightly contested title race is on the horizon. So it wouldn't be a surprise if the Blues make a few additions early next year to further strengthen their roster

In other words, there could be a few high-profile transfers to Stamford Bridge in January. On that note, here's a look at five high-profile signings Chelsea could make in 2022.

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) is thriving in Monaco's midfield at the moment.

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the few players Chelsea tried to lure to Stamford Bridge during the summer. The Frenchman was on the radar of many big clubs across Europe in the summer, following some eye-catching displays for Monaco.

Tchouameni impressed in the Ligue 1 last season. He was a key player for the Monegasques last campaign, bagging three goals and four assists in 42 appearances across competitions.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea are set to step up their interest in AS Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni - with the Blues reportedly preparing a 'very attractive proposal'. The 21-year-old midfielder has quickly evolved into 1 of the most exciting young talents in France after impressing at Monaco. Chelsea are set to step up their interest in AS Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni - with the Blues reportedly preparing a 'very attractive proposal'. The 21-year-old midfielder has quickly evolved into 1 of the most exciting young talents in France after impressing at Monaco.

The Frenchman has entered the new season on the front foot, scoring once in 13 appearances for Monaco in all competitions. As per reports, Chelsea have retained their interest in signing the midfielder, and a deal could be made for him next year.

#4 Jules Kounde

Chelsea could try to sign Jules Kounde once again in 2022.

It is an open secret that Chelsea are determined to sign another centre-back after selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham United in the summer. As things stand, the likeliest player to make a high-profile switch to Stamford Bridge in the coming months is Sevilla powerhouse Jules Kounde.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via #Chelsea are set to revive their interest in Jules Kounde during the January transfer window if Sevilla lower their asking price back to around €50M.[via @JamesOlley #Chelsea are set to revive their interest in Jules Kounde during the January transfer window if Sevilla lower their asking price back to around €50M.



[via @JamesOlley]

The Blues attempted to prise the defender away from the Andalusians last month, but couldn't wrap things up in time. Reports suggest they could come knocking once again when the transfer window reopens in January.

Kounde is one of the top centre-backs in the La Liga at the moment. Thanks to his rigidity, composure and tactical brilliance, the Frenchman has what it takes to become a key member of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav