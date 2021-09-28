5 high-profile signings Chelsea could make in 2022

Chelsea have begun the 2021-22 season on a promising note. The Blues are third in the Premier League table, with 13 points in six games, one point adrift of table-toppers Liverpool.
Romelu Lukaku has strengthened the squad significantly following his big-money move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The striker has been a huge force to reckon with, contributing three goals for the Blues in five Premier League games.
However, considering the early jostle for positions in the league table, Chelsea will need more than the Belgian to go all the way. A tightly contested title race is on the horizon. So it wouldn't be a surprise if the Blues make a few additions early next year to further strengthen their roster
In other words, there could be a few high-profile transfers to Stamford Bridge in January. On that note, here's a look at five high-profile signings Chelsea could make in 2022.
#5 Aurelien Tchouameni
Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the few players Chelsea tried to lure to Stamford Bridge during the summer. The Frenchman was on the radar of many big clubs across Europe in the summer, following some eye-catching displays for Monaco.
Tchouameni impressed in the Ligue 1 last season. He was a key player for the Monegasques last campaign, bagging three goals and four assists in 42 appearances across competitions.
The Frenchman has entered the new season on the front foot, scoring once in 13 appearances for Monaco in all competitions. As per reports, Chelsea have retained their interest in signing the midfielder, and a deal could be made for him next year.
#4 Jules Kounde
It is an open secret that Chelsea are determined to sign another centre-back after selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham United in the summer. As things stand, the likeliest player to make a high-profile switch to Stamford Bridge in the coming months is Sevilla powerhouse Jules Kounde.
The Blues attempted to prise the defender away from the Andalusians last month, but couldn't wrap things up in time. Reports suggest they could come knocking once again when the transfer window reopens in January.
Kounde is one of the top centre-backs in the La Liga at the moment. Thanks to his rigidity, composure and tactical brilliance, the Frenchman has what it takes to become a key member of Thomas Tuchel's squad.