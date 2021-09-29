5 high-profile signings PSG could make in 2022

PSG have literally set the standard for other European juggernauts when it comes to making high-profile signings over the last few years. The Parisians dominated the headlines in 2017 when they signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a combined fee worth €402 million. This summer, they decided to do things differently.

PSG had a fabulous transfer window. They lured the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnaruma to the Parc des Princes on free transfers. They also signed Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan in a deal worth €60 million to conclude an unbelievable summer.

However, it doesn't look like the Parisians are done yet. They've been linked with a host of top superstars over the last few weeks. That means there could be more big-name arrivals in the French capital come 2022. On that note, here's a look at five high-profile signings PSG could make next year:

#5 Sadio Mane

The midfielder already has three goals to his name this season.

PSG are expected to lose Kylian Mbappe in 2022, with Real Madrid well-positioned to snap up the French winger. In that case, the Parisians will certainly look to sign a replacement for the attacker. Liverpool's Sadio Mane could be one of the options in that regard.

Goal @goal Kylian Mbappe has told PSG he wants to leave at the end of the season, according to The Times 😱 Kylian Mbappe has told PSG he wants to leave at the end of the season, according to The Times 😱 https://t.co/d5EJfljuID

Mane has been on PSG's radar for quite some time. The Senegalese has caught the eye of the French giants with his spectacular performances over the last few seasons.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar outing with Liverpool last term, bagging 16 goals and nine assists across competitions. So far this season, he has recorded three goals in six Premier League games.

#4 Paul Pogba

The midfielder is reportedly eyeing a free transfer to PSG next summer.

The Manchester United midfielder has refused to extend his contract with the Premier League giants. According to reports, Paul Pogba has no intention of continuing at Old Trafford after his contract expires next summer.

Goal @goal PSG are confident of signing Paul Pogba for around €50 million this summer, according to The Telegraph 💰 PSG are confident of signing Paul Pogba for around €50 million this summer, according to The Telegraph 💰 https://t.co/rUnu5R2HOO

The midfielder is said to be looking to run down his contract with the Red Devils, and join PSG on a free transfer next summer. The Parisians are reportedly preparing a gargantuan contract offer that could see Pogba pocket a whopping £500,000 per week at the Parc des Princes.

Pogba seems to have taken his game to a new level this season. He has bagged seven assists for Manchester United in six Premier League games so far. The 28-year-old would certainly be a decent addition to PSG's star-studded team.

