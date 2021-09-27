5 high-profile signings Real Madrid could make in 2022

Real Madrid had a rather quiet transfer window this summer, with David Alaba and Edouardo Camavinga being the only additions to their squad. The Spanish giants tried to make Kylian Mbappe their marquee signing, but PSG didn't let their prized asset leave.

Known for their ability to attract top superstars, Los Blancos are in the running to land a few top-class superstars in the next few months. According to reports, the La Liga leaders are prepared to go all out when the transfer window reopens in 2022.

That could result in a couple of high-profile transfers to the Spanish capital. On that note, here's a look at five elite players Real Madrid could sign in 2022:

#5 Jules Kounde

One of the finest defenders in La Liga at the moment

Real Madrid suffered a huge setback when their first-choice centre-back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane left the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Eder Militao has gradually stepped up, with David Alaba and Nacho providing short term solutions. But it makes more sense for Los Blancos to sign a reliable and bonafide centre-back soon.

One such option is Sevilla's Jules Kounde. The Frenchman was one of the most impressive centre-backs in the La Liga last season, making 34 appearances for Sevilla and bagging two goals and an assist.

He has also represented the Andalusians in six games in the Champions League and La Liga this season, putting up eye-catching displays. Kounde is valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt, which is a decent value for a player of his calibre.

#4 Paul Pogba

The Frenchman could join Real Madrid as a free agent in 2022.

Paul Pogba and Real Madrid have been flirting over a potential transfer for quite some time. As per reports, the Frenchman could move to the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Pogba hasn't extended his contract with Manchester United thus far. That means the midfielder could leave for free next summer, and can start holding talks with potential suitors from January.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| Pogba has told his agent he wants to play for Real Madrid. He is NOT going to renew his contract with Man United. He will be free in 2022. @jfelixdiaz [🎖] 🚨| Pogba has told his agent he wants to play for Real Madrid. He is NOT going to renew his contract with Man United. He will be free in 2022. @jfelixdiaz [🎖]

According to reports, the midfielder has chosen to join Real Madrid for free once his contract expires in June. Pogba is off to an impressive start to the season, though, bagging seven assists for Manchester United in six Premier League games.

Edited by Bhargav