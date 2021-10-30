5 highest paid defenders in the world right now (2021)

In recent years, we have seen several examples of how world-class defenders can help transform a side. Every strong team needs a formidable backline to rely on. Teams are built on solid bases and having excellent defenders on your payroll is a necessity for every team that harbours lofty ambitions.

The great Sir Alex Ferguson once said,

"Attack wins you games but defence wins you titles. "

Defending is the less glamorous side of the game. So even though all the accolades and the attention goes to the goalscorers and creators, it doesn't mean that defenders are any less important.

There are plenty of world-class defenders in the world. But not all of them earn a hefty sum in wages. But here we take a look at five defenders who do.

Without further ado, let's dive right into it and see who are the five highest paid defenders in the world.

#5 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - £220,000 per week

Virgil van Dijk is arguably the best centre-back in the world right now. Liverpool signed the Dutchman from Southampton in the 2017-18 season's winter transfer window for a club record £75 million. He was also the most expensive defender in the history of the Premier League at the time.

Van Dijk immediately solidified Liverpool's backline. His impact was so immense that the Merseysiders' went from being one of the most vulnerable defensive units in the league to one of the strongest almost overnight.

The Dutchman won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year in 2019 and also finished runner-up for the Ballon d'Or and the Best FIFA Men's Player Awards that term. He extended his contract in August earlier this year and earns £220,000 per week in wages.

Gary Neville: "Mo Salah, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk are in their absolute peak. They are absolutely unbelievable."

#4 John Stones (Manchester City) - £250,000 per week

John Stones was signed from Everton by Manchester City in 2016 for a sum of £47.6 million. The Englishman was seen as a big signing and was hailed as a future star. However, he only impressed in parts and in a star-studded Manchester City squad, he soon became a peripheral figure.

But as Aymeric Laporte struggled with an injury in the 2020-21 season, Stones was brought back into the lineup to partner Ruben Dias. Together, the duo were incredible for Manchester City and helped Pep Guardiola's men cruise to the Premier League title.

He has the ability to start attacks from deep, possesses good spatial awareness and also showcases great leadership skills at the back. Stones signed a contract extension in August earlier this year which ties him to the club until 2026 and he earns £250,000 per week.

City Report @cityreport_ John Stones:



"I think I can only speak for myself, coming here and feeling that I knew football and I had an understanding of certain things or tactics. [Then] I came here and [Pep] blew my mind in respect of different systems, simplifying the game..." John Stones:"I think I can only speak for myself, coming here and feeling that I knew football and I had an understanding of certain things or tactics. [Then] I came here and [Pep] blew my mind in respect of different systems, simplifying the game..."

