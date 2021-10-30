5 highest paid midfielders in the world right now (2021)

Football is the most popular sport in the world. Naturally, there is a lot of money involved in the game at its highest level. The best professional footballers earn ridiculous amounts of money on a weekly basis.

Scoring goals is the most important part of the game and as a result, forwards or attackers steal the limelight and grab the headlines. They also usually get paid the most. Midfielders, who are the orchestrators of play, are generally paid a little less than attackers but that need not always be the case.

There are plenty of world-class midfielders who take home a fortune in wages on a weekly basis. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the highest paid midfielders in the world right now.

#5 Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - £290,000 per week

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is a bit of a divisive figure among fans. While there is no denying the Frenchman's quality as he is simply unplayable on his day, there is an argument that those days came far and few in between.

The 28-year-old's inconsistency has been a major source of frustration for Manchester United. While his attacking attributes like vision and ability to pick a pass are simply world-class, the defensive side of his game leaves a lot to be desired.

Pogba has been a regular in the French national side, where he usually operates in a double pivot alongside the tenacious N'Golo Kante. He won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

Pogba's current deal with Manchester United expires next summer and it is not clear whether or not he plans on renewing his contract with the club.

#4 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - £307,000 per week

Toni Kroos is one of the best central midfielders in the world. The former German international continues to pull the strings for Real Madrid in midfield and is one of the most elegant footballers of the 21st century.

Kroos was a pivotal part of the Real Madrid side that won three successive Champions League titles in the last decade. He played a major role in Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup triumph and was the top assist provider in the tournament.

Kroos' vision, passing range, spatial awareness and tactical intelligence make him one of the best Real Madrid midfielders of all time. He has won two La Liga titles, three Champions League titles and four FIFA Club World Cups during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

