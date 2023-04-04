5 highest paid players in Bundesliga this season (2022-23)

The Bundesliga is the top division football league in Germany and it consists of 18 teams. Bayern Munich, one of the most successful clubs in the history of German football, has dominated the league in recent years.

The club has won the Bundesliga title a record 32 times, including in each of the last 10 seasons. Bayern's resources, both financially and in terms of talent, are significantly larger than the rest of the league, allowing them to consistently outperform their rivals.

Despite this, the Bundesliga remains a competitive league, with a number of talented teams challenging Bayern for the top spot each season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five highest paid players in the Bundesliga this season (2022-23).

#5 Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich) - €1.42 million per month

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Lucas Hernandez rose to prominence during his time at Atletico Madrid, where he established himself as one of the most reliable and versatile defenders in Europe. His solid performances helped Atletico win the UEFA Europa League in 2018, and he also played a key role in France's World Cup triumph that same year.

He is Bayern Munich's most expensive signing of all time. The Bavarians roped him in for a deal worth €80 million in the summer of 2019. The French defender signed a five-year deal with the club which sees him earn €1.42 million per month in wages.

Since joining the Bundesliga giants, Hernandez has continued to impress, contributing to the team's success in the Bundesliga as well as their Champions League triumph in the 2019-2020 season.

#4 Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) - €1.42 million per month

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

When Kingsley Coman made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on 17 February 2013, he became the youngest player to play for the club at the time. Coman was just 16 years, eight months and four days old on that day.

He won two Ligue 1 titles with the Ligue 1 giants but failed to establish himself as a regular starter for the club.

Coman subsequently signed for Juventus in the summer of 2014 as a free agent. However, he had an extremely underwhelming debut campaign there, scoring just one goal and providing two assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri in the 2014-15 season.

He was subsequently shipped out to Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal. It is there that Coman finally hit his stride and the Bavarians signed him on a permanent basis in 2017. He has become a key player for them in recent years and signed a new deal in January 2022.

The 27-year-old is currently one of the highest earners in the Bundesliga, pocketing €1.42 million per month in wages.

#3 Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - €1.66 million per month

FC Bayern München v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Manuel Neuer's evolution into arguably the greatest goalkeeper of the modern era has been a journey well worth watching. Since joining Bayern Munich in 2011, he has consistently performed at a world-class level showcasing remarkable reflexes, shot-stopping ability and his commanding presence in the box.

Neuer's distribution skills, particularly his ability to play as a sweeper-keeper, have revolutionized the role of a goalkeeper in modern football. He was made captain in 2017 and has achieved an incredible level of success with the Bundesliga giants.

Neuer, now 37, is in the twilight of his career. He signed a two-year deal in May 2022 and that made him one of the Bundesliga's highest paid players. The German legend rakes in €1.66 million per month as salary.

#2 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - €1.66 million per month

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Thomas Muller has had an incredible career at Bayern Munich, having spent his entire professional career with the club. The self-proclaimed 'Raumdeuter' (or space interpreter) is renowned for his intelligent movement off the ball, excellent positional sense, playmaking and clinical finishing ability.

He has won numerous titles with Bayern, including eleven Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles. The talismanic forward is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the club's history. Muller's versatility, work-rate, and unwavering commitment to the team have made him a fan-favorite as well.

Muller takes home €1.66 million per month as per the terms of a new two-year deal he signed with the Bundesliga giants in May 2022.

LiveScore @livescore



655 Games

234 Goals

255 Assists



He is eternal Thomas Muller's career stats for Bayern:655 Games234 Goals255 AssistsHe is eternal Thomas Muller's career stats for Bayern: 🔴 655 Games⚽️ 234 Goals🎯 255 Assists He is eternal 🇩🇪👏 https://t.co/KJDfZqOrVj

#1 Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) - €2 million per month

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund

Sadio Mane had a terrific 2021-22 season with both club and country. The Senegal international regained his prolific goalscoring form and won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup with Liverpool. He was also named the 'Best Player of the Tournament' as Senegal won the AFCON 2021 title.

Mane was also named the 'CAF Player of the Year' in 2022. He also finished as the runner-up in the race for the 2022 Ballon d'Or. By the end of the season, the dynamic forward was ready for a new challenge and left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich on a deal worth €32 million.

He signed a three-year deal with the club last summer which sees him earn a whopping €2 million per month. He is the highest paid player in the German top flight this season.

Poll : 0 votes