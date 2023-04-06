5 highest paid players in Ligue 1 this season (2022-23)

The French top division, the Ligue 1, houses some of the best footballers in the world right now. Like Bayern Munich's dominance in the Bundesliga, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also established themselves as the dominant force in French football.

The club's owners have invested heavily in the team, providing them with vast resources to attract some of the world's top talents. PSG have been able to rope in players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, among others, and tie them down to extremely lucrative contracts.

This has helped them establish a significant gap between themselves and the rest of the teams in the league. As a result, PSG have won the Ligue 1 title in eight of the last ten seasons, cementing their place as the team to beat in French football.

Predictably, their players are also the highest paid footballers in the league. Without further ado, let's take a look at the highest paid players in Ligue 1 this season (2022-23).

#5 Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) - €1.2 million per month

Marco Verratti arrived at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Italian club Pescara in 2012 as a relatively unknown player. However, he quickly established himself as a key player for the French side with his incredible technical abilities and vision.

Over the years, Verratti has evolved into one of the best central midfielders in the world, known for his superb passing range, ball control and ability to dictate the tempo of the game.

His contributions have been integral to PSG's success in the domestic league, and he has also played a vital role in their run to the Champions League final in 2020. Verratti earns €1.2 million per month in wages.

#4 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) - €1.2 million per month

Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos has been with Paris Saint-Germain since 2013 and has emerged as one of their key players and leaders on the pitch. Marquinhos' calm and composed leadership style has helped him guide PSG through some tough moments, both on and off the field.

Under his captaincy, PSG have won numerous domestic titles and have also made several deep runs in the UEFA Champions League. He is one of the highest earners in Ligue 1 and €1.2 million is his monthly salary at PSG.

#3 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) - €3.38 million per month

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 as a free agent to join Paris Saint-Germain. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was handed a bumper contract by the Parisians. Messi struggled in his first Ligue 1 season at the club but has showcased impressive form in the current one.

However, due to PSG's poor displays in Europe since his arrival, Messi is not exactly a fan-favorite at the club. His current deal expires this summer and he currently earns €3.38 million per month in wages.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Lionel Messi is likely to leave PSG when his contract expires this summer, Sky Sports News understands BREAKING: Lionel Messi is likely to leave PSG when his contract expires this summer, Sky Sports News understands ⚽❌ https://t.co/jVTX4SOnUD

#2 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) - €3.68 million per month

Neymar's move to PSG in 2017 is the most expensive transfer in football history. He joined the Ligue 1 giants on a deal worth €222 million. The Brazilian forward's arrival was met with huge expectations, with PSG hoping that he would lead them to their first ever UEFA Champions League title.

Neymar's stint at the club has been mixed so far, with injuries and controversies hampering his performances at times. Despite this, he has still managed to make a significant impact, helping PSG win multiple Ligue 1 titles and leading them to the Champions League final in the 2019-20 season.

Neymar is one of the highest paid players in the world as per the terms of his latest deal that he signed in May 2021. He rakes in €3.68 million per month.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €6 million per month

When Kylian Mbappe arrived at PSG in 2017 on loan from Monaco, he was already considered one of the most promising young talents in football. His performances during his loan spell were so impressive that PSG quickly made his move permanent in 2018.

Since then, Mbappe has burgeoned into one of the best players in the world, regularly scoring goals and helping the Ligue 1 giants win multiple domestic titles. The Frenchman came close to leaving the club last summer and was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

However, he pulled a U-turn and decided to sign a lucrative new three-year deal at PSG instead. He is the highest paid footballer in the world by quite a big margin. The 24-year-old earns €6 million per month in wages.

Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ Kylian Mbappé has told Real Madrid his wishes to join the club in 2024.



However, Madrid no longer wish to negotiate with PSG and wants to recruit him for free. His contract with PSG will expire on June 25, 2025. [@diarioas] Kylian Mbappé has told Real Madrid his wishes to join the club in 2024.However, Madrid no longer wish to negotiate with PSG and wants to recruit him for free. His contract with PSG will expire on June 25, 2025. #RMFC 🚨 Kylian Mbappé has told Real Madrid his wishes to join the club in 2024.However, Madrid no longer wish to negotiate with PSG and wants to recruit him for free. His contract with PSG will expire on June 25, 2025. #RMFC ⚪️ [@diarioas] https://t.co/vAFH0trhrT

