Ranking the five highest-paid players in the Premier League

The English Premier League is among the most popular and richest football leagues in Europe. The league has attracted some of the biggest talents in the sport in the past couple of years.

Premier League clubs are renowned for spending big on transfer fees and player wages. As per Planet Sport, EPL clubs spent around £1.5 billion on player wages during the 2021-22 season.

Without further ado, let's look at the list of the five highest paid players in the English top-flight currently.

#4 Jadon Sancho and Mohamed Salah - £350,000 per week

Mohamed Salah recently signed a new contract at Liverpool

Jadon Sancho currently earns £350,000 per week at Manchester United, making him the joint-fourth most paid player in the league alongside Mohamed Salah.

Sancho joined the Red Devils for £85 million from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window of 2021. However, he struggled to justify his hefty price tag, scoring just three goals in 29 league appearances last season.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah recently signed a new three-year contract at Liverpool, worth £350,000 per-week. The Egypt international is currently the highest paid African player in the world.

#3 David De Gea - £375,000 per week

David de Gea is the highest paid goalkeeper in the EPL

David De Gea is among the most talented goalkeepers of his generation. He currently earns £375,000 per week at Old Trafford, which makes him the third highest earner in the EPL.

The Spain international joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window of 2011. He has played 377 Premier League games for the Manchester-based club thus far, keeping 130 clean sheets in the process.

De Gea won EPL's Golden Glove during the 2017-18 season and has been named in the Premier League Team of the Season on five different occasions.

#2 Kevin de Bruyne - £400,000 per week

Kevin de Bruyne is one of the best footballers currently

Kevin de Bruyne currently earns £400,000 per week at Manchester City, making him the second highest paid player in the EPL.

The Belgium international has played a key role in the Cityzens' success in recent years. He has made 207 league appearances for the Manchester-based club so far, scoring 57 goals.

The midfielder helped the Sky Blues win four EPL titles, one FA Cup, five EFL Cups and one FA Community Shield.

The former Wolfsburg talisman won the Premier League Player of the Season accolade twice and was also included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season on four separate occasions.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - £510,000 per week

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered among the best players to ever play the game. Unsurprisingly, he is the highest paid player in the EPL.

The Portugal international earns £510,000 per week at Old Trafford. He joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer transfer window of 2021.

Ronaldo played in 30 league games last season, scoring 18 goals. His performances earned him a place in the Premier League Team of the Season 2021-22.

However, the 37-year-old attacker recently expressed his desire to leave the Red Devils. He is expected to move on to greener pastures ahead of next season.

