Top 5 transfer targets who will be on the move this summer

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 397 // 11 Jun 2019, 14:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Griezmann is likely to leave Atletico in the summer

The 2018-19 club season culminated with Liverpool cruising past Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid on the 1st of June. Since then, the players have joined their respective countries as several nations have engaged themselves in European qualifiers while others have a Copa America and an African Cup of Nations to tackle. Thus, the excitement quotient on the footballing calendar is certainly not going to get reduced anytime soon.

However, with the clubs not partaking in any competitions at present, the time is ripe for them to introspect what flaws remain and subsequently, iron those out before the 2019-20 term comes calling.

A host of clubs have already sprung into action with Real Madrid getting their hands on Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and in all probability, Ferland Mendy. Though the English clubs have been relatively quiet so far, one can expect them to get their cheque books out pretty soon too.

Inevitably, the summer of 2019 would also throw its fair share of transfer sagas as players try to engineer moves away while on some other occasions, clubs break the bank to land their desired targets.

Having said that, it is warranted that we catch a glimpse of some of the hottest transfer properties going around this summer.

The players considered are those that have either openly expressed their desire to move or are widely expected to do so, considering they want a fresher challenge.

Without further ado, here is a look at the 5 footballers who would be in great demand in the summer:

#5. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax)

Ziyech has been brilliant this season

The Moroccan has been on Ajax’s books since the 2016-17 season and he has always been looked upon as a bright prospect. However, in 2018-19, that promise translated into performances and he emerged as one of the Dutch side’s best players in a superb campaign.

Advertisement

In the Eredevisie, Hakim Ziyech notched up a staggering 16 goals while he also popped up with 13 assists in 29 appearances, meaning that he averaged either a goal or an assist every time he graced the pitch.

Additionally, the forward was equally, if not more, impressive in the Champions League. A part of the Ajax side that nearly went all the way to the final, Ziyech made the net bulge thrice whereas he also laid on 3 assists for his teammates.

However, the most pleasing aspect this season has been the application he has shown. For a few years, Ziyech has been earmarked as a potential world-beater, courtesy the vast amount of talent he possesses. Yet, many a time, he frustrated due to his lacklustre attitude.

In the current season though, he allayed all those fears and came up trumps whenever Ajax searched for inspiration.

Capable of playing as a ‘No.10’ and a right sided attacking midfielder, the forward would be an extremely versatile option for Europe’s top clubs. Moreover, at 26 years of age, he is entering the peak years of his career and thus, would represent a sound option.

At this juncture, Ziyech has an extremely meagre transfer release clause, which if reports are to be believed, is somewhere around the €30 million mark. Thus, making him an appealing bargain.

Unsurprisingly then, the Moroccan could be the subject of an enormous bidding war come the summer.

1 / 5 NEXT