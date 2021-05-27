5 huge managerial appointments that could happen this summer

The 2020-21 season has been one that has packed plenty of surprises. The repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic was felt across all the top leagues in Europe and it was a tough season to navigate on multiple fronts.

We have also seen quite a few managerial changes happen over the course of the campaign. It's a world that demands immediate results and managing football clubs at the highest level is one of the most high-profile jobs on the market.

Top European teams are in a constant hunt for silverware. If it seems to them that there is enough evidence to suggest that their current manager is incapable of delivering on that front, they will usually choose to pull the plug.

The season break is also a time for clubs to assess the achievements of managers and decide whether or not they want to stick with him. There's a good chance we'll see quite a few high-profile managerial changes this summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five huge managerial appointments that can happen this summer.

#5 Xavi to Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez

Ronald Koeman has done a decent job at Barcelona this season given the circumstances under which he took over as manager. However, due to several reasons including his falling out with several players and the Catalans' capitulation in the closing stages of the season, Ronald Koeman's future is now in doubt.

Joan Laporta is reportedly already looking for replacements. Xavi is the most prominent name among the list of potential replacements. But there are suggestions that the Barcelona board thinks Xavi is a bit too inexperienced at the moment to become the manager.

Xavi will also reportedly only take over when he feels he is ready but since Laporta is yet to publicly back Koeman, anything could happen.

On this day, in 2015, Xavi played his final game for Barcelona:



🏟 Games: 767

⚽️ Goals: 85

🅰️ Assists: 84

🏆 La Liga: 8

🏆 Copa del Rey: 3

🏆 Supercopa: 6

🏆 Champions League: 4

🏆 UEFA Super Cup: 2

🏆 Club World Cup: 2



Ballon d'Or third place: 🥉🥉🥉



What a farewell.

#4 Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham Hotspur

Paris Saint-Germain Training And Press Conference

You can't write it. Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019 and replaced by Jose Mourinho. Spurs played some dull and drab football under Mourinho and once it was clear that 'The Special One' wasn't the one to take the club forward, they sacked him too.

Ryan Mason was appointed as the interim coach but now The Guardian, among various other news outlets, claim that Spurs have held discussions with Pochettino over a sensational return. Pochettino is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite having a star-studded lineup, Pochettino could only win the Coupe de France with PSG this season. In his defence, he replaced Tuchel as the manager of the club halfway through the campaig. But it's also suggested that PSG do not want to let Pochettino leave. It will be interesting to see how this one unfolds over the next couple of months.

BREAKING: Mauricio Pochettino is in talks with #THFC over a return to the club that would see him leave Paris Saint-Germain after less than six months in charge.

