5 iconic matches between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

Everyone will be hoping for goals and excitement this time around as well, similar to these five previous encounters.

@@masonmcdonagh by masonmcdonagh4 Top 5 / Top 10 23 Mar 2017, 17:14 IST

Sergio Ramos, the man who always seems to rise to the occasion, did it again in 2014

On the 12th of April in Munich, Bayern and Real Madrid meet again, for the third time in history at the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League. The record between the two is tight. Bayern have won on 11 occasions, Madrid nine and the two teams have drawn twice in 22 meetings.

Those 22 meetings have brought some enthralling matches with the two teams most recently playing each other in the 2013/14 semi-final, the year when Real Madrid went on to complete ‘La Decima’.

#1 Champions League semi-final 2013/14: Bayern Munich 0 – 4 Real Madrid

How could anyone forget? Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid went into the second leg with a 1-0 lead rand beat Bayern Munich 4-0. It was unreal to think Pep Guardiola’s side would fail to score at home and concede four in a semi-final, but Real Madrid were that good on the night.

Sergio Ramos, the man who always seems to rise to the occasion, did it again in 2014, as his two headers put Madrid 2-0 up in 20 minutes. This meant Bayern Munich needed four goals to go through to the final.

Madrid then continued to dish out the punishment as they took a 3-0 lead through Ronaldo in the 34th minute, all but ending the tie for the German champions.

Finally, to end in style, Ronaldo cleverly rolled the ball underneath the wall directly from a free-kick in the 89th minute, giving Bayern Munich their heaviest defeat in Europe to date, a 4-0 loss.