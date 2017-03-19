5 greatest Champions League quarter-finals of all time

We take a look at the top 5 UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches of all time that include fierce rivalries, upsets and comebacks.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 19 Mar 2017, 14:13 IST

Robben celebrates his winner against Manchester United

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League threw up interesting fixtures with Real Madrid facing Bayern Munich, Barcelona coming up against Juventus, last season’s fairy-tale Leicester City drawing Atletico Madrid and a mouth-watering clash of scintillating attacks between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund.

Each fixture has the makings of a classic given the quality of the teams and the type of football they play. Over the past 24 years, since the European Cup was rebranded into the Champions League, the quarter-finals have seen some memorable comebacks and unforgettable classics for every football fan to cherish. However, there are a select few fixtures that have etched themselves into Champions League folklore.

Here are the top five UEFA Champions League quarter-finals of all time.

#5 Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, 2010

When the first leg began at the Allianz Arena, Manchester United were looking to enter their 3rd straight Champions League final having won the trophy in 2008 and lost to Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in 2009.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich looked rejuvenated under Louis van Gaal and his deployment of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben as inverted wingers was paying rich dividends.

First Leg – Bayern Munich 2-1 Manchester United

The first leg in Munich was a well-contested affair with United going in front through Wayne Rooney, who got injured later on in the match. Bayern were missing Robben due to injury and Bastian Schweinsteiger due to suspension, but showed great spirit to score the equaliser through Ribery’s deflected free-kick before Ivica Olic took a leaf out of Manchester United’s book to score the winner past goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.

Second Leg – Manchester United 3-2 Bayern Munich

Although Bayern carried a one-goal lead to Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson’s side had a slight advantage due to the away goal. United’s home advantage showed in the early stages as they were rampant with three goals in the first-half. However, just on the stroke of half-time, poor defending from Michael Carrick allowed Olic to pull one back and more importantly Bayern went into the break needing just one goal to win the tie on the away goals rule.

Bayern goalkeeper Hans-Jorg Butt made a few fine saves to keep the German team in the match in the second-half but United’s energy levels were affected due to the sending off of young right-back Rafael for a second yellow.

It was, however, former Chelsea winger Arjen Robben who turned hero with a sublime volley off the edge of the box from Ribery’s corner that proved sufficient for the Bavarians to advance. In a tie that ebbed and flowed, Bayern Munich managed to land the knockout blow to win the quarter-final.

The German giants went all the way to the finals only to lose to Jose Mourinho’s Inter Milan.