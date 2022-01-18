5 ideal destinations for Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek 

Donny Van De Beek made his 50th Manchester United appearance last weekend. While the number does look impressive, the Dutchman's story has been far from a happy one at Old Trafford.

He has played a total of 1836 minutes for the club. That averages down to just 36 minutes of game time per match for Van De Beek. In other words, that is close to the equivalent of 20 full matches for the Dutchman.

Numbers do not lie and he has only started 12 of those 50 matches in a Red Devils short. 15 out of his 38 substitute appearances have lasted less than 10 minutes.

He has lasted the entire match in a United shirt on only nine occasions, three of them in the Premier League. He has registered two goals and two assists in 50 appearances for the club.

His time at Old Trafford has not been a joyful one. There has not been much to cheer about in the last 18 months or so. One can be forgiven for forgetting that this was the same man who scored on his debut as a substitute against Crystal Palace.

His time at United looks all but over given that things continue to deteriorate for the Dutchman at Old Trafford. On that note, let's take a look at the five clubs interested in reviving Donny Van De Beek's career.

#5 - Everton

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Everton are pondering over a potential transfer for Donny Van De Beek. The Manchester United midfielder could be brought in on a loan spell from Old Trafford. The Toffees inquired about him last year as well but were turned down by the Red Devils.

However, with the Dutchman still struggling at United, a move maybe on the cards this month. Everton have listed Donny Van De Beek as a potential target but are contemplating other factors before submitting a bid for him.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball

Donny Van De Beek to Everton 🤔



These are eight January transfers that could still happen Ollie Watkins to ArsenalDonny Van De Beek to Everton 🤔These are eight January transfers that could still happen Ollie Watkins to Arsenal 👀Donny Van De Beek to Everton 🤔These are eight January transfers that could still happen https://t.co/QPvMRLZG8t

Everton recently parted ways with head coach Rafa Benitez. They will be aware of getting a new plan in place before making random signings that might not benefit the next man in charge.

#4 - Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Watford - Premier League

Newcastle United were bought by billionaire owners last year. However, with the club struggling in their relegation fight, recruitment is the need of the hour. The arrival of Donny Van De Beek can benefit both parties.

Newcastle can ensure survival and the Dutchman can reignite his career and make a mark in England's top-flight football. According to the latest reports, the Magpies have been offered the midfielder on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Dutchman has lost his place in the national squad. He was left out by the Oranje for the last three national meet-ups. With the FIFA 2022 World Cup set to be held later this year, Donny Van De Beek will be eager to seek regular action.

Eddie Howe's team has struggled for creativity in the middle of the park and that is where Donny Van De Beek can excel. Newcastle do have proven goalscorers in their ranks. Adding an attacking midfielder might help them score freely in the Premier League again.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy