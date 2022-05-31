5 potential replacements for Liverpool's Sadio Mane

According to multiple reports, Sadio Mane wants to leave Liverpool this summer. The Senegal international arrived at Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton. He has since played a huge role in Liverpool's successes under Jurgen Klopp.

In 269 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, Mane has scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists. He has won one Champions League title, one Premier League title, one FA Cup and one Carabao Cup with Liverpool.

Mane also picked up the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season. He was in fine form for Liverpool this term but is now keen to take on a new challenge elsewhere. As per the Guardian and Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are preparing an offer for the 30-year-old.

He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



Liverpool are also actively scouring the transfer market to find the ideal replacement for Sadio Mane. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five candidates who could replace Mane at Liverpool.

#5 Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Rafael Leao would be a like-for-like replacement for the Sadio Mane that Liverpool initially signed in 2016, way before he transitioned into a centre-forward. The 22-year-old is a tricky winger with plenty of pace to burn. He loves taking defenders on and is a livewire in attack for AC Milan.

In 42 appearances across all competitions for AC Milan in the 2021-22 season, Leao scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists. He's not the finished product just yet but he possesses plenty of quality and has the potential to be a big star in the future.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are indeed weighing up a summer move for the Portugal international.

#4 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Jarrod Bowen was one of the best players in the Premier League this season outside of the top six. Bowen can play anywhere across the frontline and is likely to hit the ground running at Liverpool as he is already comfortable playing in the Premier League.

Bowern scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for the Hammers in the 2021-22 season. Jurgen Klopp has previously lavished praise on Bowen. Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League game against the Hammers in March, Klopp said (via The Mirror):

"Bowen, what a player he became. He was at Hull as well but I don't think anybody expected this kind of jump. Unbelievable player."

#3 Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

Young Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has turned heads this season with his prolific goalscoring and mature marksmanship. Nunez has generated interest from some top European clubs this summer.

In 41 appearances across all competitions for Benfica this season, the 22-year-old scored 34 goals and provided four assists. He also turned in an impressive performance for Benfica against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final.

Nunez would fit right in at Liverpool as he is a tenacious presence with and without the ball at his feet. He can also be quite effective operating down the left wing.

#2 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Christopher Nkunku was one of the stars of the 2021-22 season. The RB Leipzig forward was on fire this term and there are certain aspects of his game that Liverpool are likely to find very appealing.

First of all, he is a prolific goalscorer. He scored 35 goals and provided 20 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit this term. Nkunku is not an out-and-out striker but operates more like a false nine.

His role is very similar to the one Roberto Firmino played to perfection at Liverpool a few seasons back. It's worth noting that Nkunku scored a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League this season.

He also turned in an impressive performance against Paris Saint-Germain, scoring a goal and providing an assist in a 2-2 draw against the French giants. Nkunku has proven that he can go toe-to-toe against the very best in the business.

However, he is unlikely to come for cheap and could cost somewhere around £80 million, as per BILD (via 90min).

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane was heavily linked with Manchester City last summer but he ended up staying put at Tottenham Hotspur. The 28-year-old is one of the best strikers on the planet but hasn't won any silverware in his career so far.

Kane deserves a big move and according to The Anfield Wrap porcast, Liverpool view Harry Kane as a potential replacement for Mane. Kane loves to drop deep and get involved in the build-up, which is pretty much what Klopp would want his number nine to do.

For now, Kane seems happy at Tottenham Hotspur under Antonio Conte's tutelage. But that could change if Liverpool do make a move for him. The Reds are one of the best teams in Europe and Kane is likely to win trophies with the Reds. He could be a great replacement for Mane.

