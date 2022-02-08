5 most ill-disciplined teams in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is no stranger to feisty and competitive players. Fans adore footballers who give their all on the pitch and fight for the badge.

However, there have been instances where these players have taken things a bit too for. This results in the player getting cautioned, or worse, sent off.

Finding the right balance between being aggressive and cautious is a skill not many of these feisty players have been able to master. This is crucial because at this level, even a slight lapse in concentration can change the outcome of a match.

The Premier League is one of the most physical leagues in the world

In a league as competitive and physical as the Premier League, being aggressive and combative is a necessity. Players have to fight tooth and nail to win every challenge, no matter how risky it may be. However, keeping the cards to a minimum is a task not every club has managed to succeed at.

Let us now take a look at the five teams who have been shown the highest number of cards in the Premier League this season:

#5 Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

Southampton made headlines in January when they announced that the club’s ownership was going to change. Sport Republic, an investment firm backed by Serbian billionaire Dragan Solak, has acquired an 80 percent stake in the club. After years of mediocrity, the Saints fans will be eagerly anticipating a bright future.

Southampton players have been shown 45 cards in the Premier League as of now. Captain James Ward Prowse and Mohammed Salisu are the two players that have been shown red cards this season.

The Saints have consistently finished mid table due to their inability to string together wins. They have been inconsistent this season as well, and are currently 12th in the league. Ralph Hasenhuttl will look to take Southampton to new heights, especially under the new club management.

#4 Manchester United

Manchester United v West Ham United

Manchester United have had a lot of problems to sort out in the past year. The Red Devils were expected to fight for the title after on the numerous world-class signings they made, including the inimitable Cristiano Ronaldo. However, United have struggled to win games that they usually dominate.

There have been times when United's players have shown their frustration on the pitch and made clumsy challenges. They have been shown 46 cards so far in the season and two of these have been red. Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire are the two United players who have been sent off.

GOAL @goal



They've spent just over €1 BILLION, according to the CIES Football Observatory Manchester United's net spend is the highest of any club in Europe's top five leagues over the last ten seasons.They've spent just over €1 BILLION, according to the CIES Football Observatory Manchester United's net spend is the highest of any club in Europe's top five leagues over the last ten seasons.They've spent just over €1 BILLION, according to the CIES Football Observatory 😳 https://t.co/PzEzlgfEQz

Although United have had a couple of decent results of late, they should not get too far ahead of themselves. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the league. Ralf Rangnick will need his players to remain on track for the remainder of the season if they are to finish in the top four.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury