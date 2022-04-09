5 most improved players in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is the most widely followed top-flight football league in the world. It is known for its high-octane, end-to-end style of football and it's always difficult to predict what's going to happen in any given gameweek.

The Premier League is home to some of the best players in the world

English teams have fans all around the world. This global appeal translates to a lot of revenue and helps Premier League clubs rope in the very best players in the game.

The English top-flight clubs also focus on developing their own young talent via their youth academies. Premier League teams often have a great mix of youthful exuberance and experience.

New stars are born each year in the Premier League. It's not limited to just the top six sdes either. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most improved players in the Premier League this season (2021-22).

#5 James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Southampton v Norwich City - Premier League

Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton have impressed in parts in the ongoing campaign. Their captain James Ward-Prowse has always been highly regarded for his set-piece ability but he has taken his overall game up a notch this season.

Ward-Prowse has been tidy in possession and has kept things ticking in midfield in a rather effortless manner. He was particularly excellent for Southampton between December and January, where he scored four goals and provided two assists in five Premier League games.

The 27-year-old also produced a brilliant performance in February as Southampton beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2. He picked up two assists in that game. Ward-Prowse continues to be reliable from free-kicks and from the spot and has been one of the most improved players in the Premier League this term.

He has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 28 league appearances so far this season.

#4 Joel Matip (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Leicester City - Premier League

Liverpool suffered greatly in the 2020-21 season as three of their first-choice centre-backs were all sidelined with long-term injuries early on in the season. The Merseysiders subsequently signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for €40 million in the summer of 2021 to improve their depth in defence.

Virgil van Dijk's spot in the starting XI was never going to be in doubt. But new arrival Konate was expected to displace Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. However, it has been Matip who has held the fort down alongside Virgil van Dijk. He has been one of the best defenders in the league this term.

Matip is not only a physically dominant centre-back who is good at aerial duels and at reading the game but he is also excellent at ball progression. He often embarks on adventurous runs into the opposition half and has created several chances for his teammates in the final third.

He has even picked up two assists and scored a goal for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. Matip has helped Liverpool keep 14 clean sheets in the league in 24 appearances.

#3 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

West Ham United v Olympique Lyon: Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Europa League

West Ham United have been quite impressive in the ongoing campaign. They are currently sixth in the Premier League table and Jarrod Bowen's form has been one of the highlights of their season. The 25-year-old has been a tireless presence for the Hammers and has been one of the best attackers in the league this term.

No English player has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than Bowen and that speaks volumes about his ability. He has scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in 29 appearances in the league so far this term.

That is already an improvement on his haul of eight goals and five assists from 38 appearances in the Premier League last season.

#2 Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

When Arsenal spent €28 million to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who had just been relegated from the Premier League with Sheffield United, it raised a lot of eyebrows. But to be fair to Ramsdale, he did have a decent campaign last season.

He saved 70% of the shots on target he faced in the 2020-21 season. But nobody expected Ramsdale to have the kind of impact he has had this season at Arsenal. He has pulled off some absolutely stunning saves with an extraordinary performance in a 2-0 win over Leicester in October being the highlight.

Ramsdale boasts a save percentage of 77% this season, which is the third-best among all goalkeepers in the Premier League. He has displaced Bernd Leno from Arsenal's starting lineup and has kept 12 clean sheets in 25 appearances in the league so far this term.

#1 Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace - on loan from Chelsea)

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League

Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace has been a bit of a surprise package this season. They've played some entertaining football and now have a squad replete with technically gifted players. But their creator-in-chief is Conor Gallagher, a Chelsea loanee.

Gallagher has been in great form for the Eagles and has been a big difference maker for them in the final third. His form earned him a call-up to the England national team earlier this season.

Gallagher has now made three appearances for the senior team and even picked up the man-of-the-match award in his first start for the Three Lions against Switzerland. In 26 appearances in the Premier League for Crystal Palace so far this season, the 22-year-old has scored eight goals and provided three assists.

