5 most in-form center backs in Europe's big five leagues right now

Football is a game that is often described as a low-scoring sport. Given its highly competitive nature, it means center backs form the rudimentary element of the game.

With their positioning right at the heart of the team's defense, it is the center-back's responsibility to stop his team from conceding goals. However, in the modern game, their role has evolved significantly.

No longer are center-backs seen as just the protective line at the back. They serve to provide a platform for the team's attack with their build-up play and passes. Center backs are no longer allowed to simply sit by as the attacking play builds up further.

In today's game, it is the center back's responsibility to adjust their lines constantly to stop any threat of a counter attack. Moreover, as the center-backs form the last line of defense. By playing a high line, they too build up significant pressure on the opposition and augment the team's attack.

Stopping goals, keeping clean sheets and building the attack from the back. These are defensive functions that are elemental to the definition of a modern center-back.

To rank defenders, metrics such as - number of clean sheets, number of goals conceded, aerial duels (won) and pass percentages per 90 have been considered.

The 5 most in-form center backs in Europe

#5 Simon Kjær

Simon Kjær is an experienced AC Milan player who is currently proving to be in solid defensive form for his team. Kjær has experienced a significant upshift in form ever since he scored a goal against giants Manchester United in the Europa League. This form meant he secured a place in the Danish national team's Euros 2020 campaign. Now, he is also one of the most important players in the highly competitive AC Milan defense with options like Fikayo Tomori and Alessio Romagnoli.

Kjær in four appearances for Milan in the new season, has helped his team in keeping three clean sheets. Milan also have one of the tightest defenses in Europe, as they have only conceded two goals so far.

#4 Jules Koundé

Sevilla FC v RB Salzburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The twenty-two-year-old Frenchman, Jules Koundé, is proving to be in top form this season. Earlier in the transfer window, Chelsea attempted to acquire his services but failed on the last day of the window. Sevilla turned down their attempt as it did not meet their valuation of the player. Koundé has surely put this saga behind him now and is looking forward to the new season with Sevilla.

With a newfound confidence, he has so far put in strong performances in the league. In four appearances in the current season, he has secured three clean sheets already to his name. He has also made four match-winning blocks and enjoys a pass completion rate of 90.5%.

