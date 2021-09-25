5 most in-form forwards in Europe right now

Following a frantic transfer window which saw this generation’s two best players move to new clubs, European football has settled into a nice, steady rhythm. Most of the top clubs are living up to their potential and have identified their talismen for the season. These sharpshooters have been scoring for fun in the opening phase of the 2021-22 season, giving us a glimpse of how this campaign might unfold.

Today’s list is all about identifying the most in-form forwards in Europe, telling you how impactful they have been for their respective teams. Now, without further ado, let us check out the top-five forwards enjoying a purple patch in Europe.

Special mentions: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

#5 Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

In the summer of 2021, Paris Saint-Germain fought long and hard with Real Madrid to keep Kylian Mbappe in Paris. The superstar was determined to join Los Blancos, but PSG’s ambition of fielding Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Neymar together was simply insurmountable.

Reluctantly, Mbappe has remained at PSG and is proving his mettle with decisive performances every single week. The 2018 World Cup winner has been PSG's most proficient forward this season. The forward has a knack for creating chances for his teammates, averages three dribbles per match, and has already registered four goals and four assists across all competitions.

To sweeten the deal, the Frenchman has even started to combine seamlessly with Lionel Messi. It will be interesting to see what role Mbappe takes when the trio finally settle in.

#4 Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid

In 2018, Real Madrid desperately needed their forwards to step up in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema picked up the mantle, but his contributions were not enough for the 13-time Champions League winners. Teenage sensation Vinicius Junior appeared out of the blue and rejuvenated Real Madrid's stagnant left flank.

Over the next two seasons, the forward impressed everyone with his footwork and pace. Unfortunately, his finishing was not up to the mark. Under Carlo Ancelotti, Vinicius Junior seems to have found the magic formula this season. He is Real Madrid and La Liga's second-best scorer, netting five goals in six appearances. Interestingly, two of his appearances came off the bench.

Vinicius' overall gameplay has also improved, thanks to a lack of nerves in the final third. The forward has emerged as a player that Real Madrid can depend on - a player who can make a difference in the blink of an eye.

