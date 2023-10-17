5 most in-form forwards in world football right now (October 2023)

Form is of paramount importance for forwards as it can directly influence their offensive capabilities and output. A player's ability to consistently perform at the highest level can often have a huge impact on a club's fortunes over the course of a season.

A forward's form encompasses their goalscoring prowess, positioning and understanding of their teammates' movements. An attacker who is in form will be able to read the game to perfection, make the right decisions and pop up at the right place at the right time.

Maintaining peak form not only enhances their personal success but also bolsters the team's chances of victory by ensuring a consistent flow of goals and attacking excellence. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most in-form forwards in world football right now.

#5 Romelu Lukaku (AS Roma)

Italy Soccer Europa League

Romelu Lukaku made a return to form in the second half of the 2022-23 season for Inter Milan, where he was on loan from Chelsea. However, that proved to be inadequate in persuading the Blues to reintegrate the big Belgian into their team.

Lukaku joined AS Roma on loan this summer and looks like he is on a mission to silence his doubters. The 30-year-old has been in scintillating form for club and country of late. He has scored seven goals in eight appearances across all competitions for AS Roma this term.

Lukaku has scored 10 goals in his last nine appearances for club and country.

#4 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Italy Soccer Serie A

Romelu Lukaku's former strike partner at Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez, has been one of the most impressive marksmen in Europe in the early stages of the new season. Martinez has been a driving force in attack for the Nerazzurri and has been prolific in front of goal for them of late.

The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's side so far this term.

#3 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Germany Soccer Bundesliga

Harry Kane looks like the perfect replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich even though he arrived a year later than the Bavarians would have wanted. Kane has been in terrific form in the early stages of the new campaign at his new club.

Kane has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich so far this term. In his last 10 appearances for club and country, the 30-year-old has scored eight goals and provided five assists.

In addition to being one of the most prolific goalscorers of his generation, Kane has also impressed with his playmaking skills throughout his career. The same is true of his early days at Bayern Munich.

#2 Serhou Guirassy (Vfb Stuttgart)

VfB Stuttgart v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

Serhou Guirassy has inarguably been the surprise package of the 2022-23 season so far. Thanks to the Guinea international's incredible goalscoring form, VfB Stuttgart sit second in the Bundesliga table right now, a massive improvement on their lowly 16th-placed finish last term.

Guirassy has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in eight appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit so far this term. The 27-year-old has scored two hat-tricks and one brace in his last four appearances for Stuttgart.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Bosnia Portugal Euro 2024 Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo might only be a few months away from turning 39 but he continues to be simply exceptional at his job. Ronaldo, incredibly, has scored 40 goals and provided nine assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for club and country this year.

He is the top goalscorer in the world in 2023 and has scored three braces in his last six matches across all competitions for club and country. Ronaldo has been consistent throughout the year and his phenomenal goalscoring prowess continues to be a thing to watch even at this late stage of his career.