5 most in-form forwards in the world right now (April 2022)

Forwards get to do the most glamorous things on a football pitch like scoring a goal or setting up another teammate to find the back of the net. They are the ones that are usually showered with praise because their impact is direct and therefore more apparent than that of the rest.

Europe's top 5 leagues features some of the best forwards in the game

There is no shortage of world-class forwards in the modern game. There are plenty of incredibly talented strikers and wingers in football right now. The interesting thing about the best forwards in the game right now is that most of them are either closing in on their 30s or are well into it.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most in-form forwards in the world right now.

#5 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

After missing the majority of the first half of the season through an injury, Neymar Jr. made his return to the team in February. He was only able to offer glimpses of his genius in his first few outings and was even booed by his own fans following PSG's exit from the Champions League.

However, Neymar Jr. has turned on the style in recent weeks and has been a force to be reckoned with for PSG. In his last five appearances for the club across all competitions, the Brazilian has six goals and provided two assists.

That included a brace against Lorient in the first week of April and a hat-trick and an assist in PSG's 6-1 thumping of Clermont Foot this past weekend.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski has been the most prolific striker on the planet in the ongoing season. He has scored a whopping 46 goals and provided four assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich so far this term.

The Polish international was in terrific form in March, scoring seven goals and providing an assist in five appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians. He scored a resounding hat-trick against RB Salzburg in the second leg of Bayern Munich's quarter-final tie.

He uncharacteristically ducked out in the first two games of April, failing to score against Freiburg in the Bundesliga and against Villarreal in the Champions League. But the Bayern Munich centre-forward has since bounced back to score the winning goal in their latest Bundesliga outing against Augsburg.

#3 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League

Son Heung-Min has proven beyond reasonable doubt in recent seasons that Tottenham Hotspur are much more than just a 'Harry Kane Team'. The South Korean international has been consistently good for the Lilywhites but he has really been letting his quality show in recent months.

With Kane finding his groove again, we're starting to see Son at his most uninhibited. His electric pace, trickery and composed finishing have helped propel Spurs to fourth place in the Premier League table.

He has scored six goals and provided an assist in his last three Premier League appearances for Spurs and is one of the most in-form forwards in the world right now.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb Son Heung Min has directly been involved in 16 goals in his last 17 PL appearances (11 goals, 5 assists)



- BBC Sport Son Heung Min has directly been involved in 16 goals in his last 17 PL appearances (11 goals, 5 assists) - BBC Sport https://t.co/NFccb6GaJp

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has been in scintillating form for club and country in the 2021-22 season. The Frenchman has been in a league of his own and has been scoring goals and creating chances like clockwork.

His blistering pace and incredible trickery continue to torment defenders and PSG will miss him dearly if he decides to leave the club in the summer. Mbappe has been in sublime form of late for PSG.

In five appearances across all competitions for PSG since March, Mbappe has scored seven goals and provided four assists. The French forward bagged a hat-trick of assists and also found the net twice as PSG beat Lorient 5-1 a little over a week ago.

He then scored a hat-trick and picked up an assist this past weekend against Clermont Foot as PSG beat them 6-1.

#1 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga Santander

Karim Benzema has been phenomenal for Real Madrid this season. He has played some of the best football of his career this term and has truly established himself as an icon at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Real Madrid centre-forward has now scored a hat-trick in the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals of this year's Champions League. Benzema's record in recent months has simply been exceptional.

In his last eight appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, the 34-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided four assists. Benzema is widely viewed as the early favorite to go on and win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Carlo Ancelotti admits that Real Madrid are dependent on the brilliance of Karim Benzema. 🗣 “I am happy to depend on Karim Benzema.”Carlo Ancelotti admits that Real Madrid are dependent on the brilliance of Karim Benzema. 🗣 “I am happy to depend on Karim Benzema.” Carlo Ancelotti admits that Real Madrid are dependent on the brilliance of Karim Benzema. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/OkndkXtBfa

