5 most in-form goalkeepers in Europe's big five leagues right now

In each game of football, it is the goalkeeper who lays the foundation for the team. Their role is imperative to a team's defense. In the modern iteration of the game, their role has evolved to assuming attacking responsibilities as well.

Goalkeepers are no longer simply expected to show up in the opponents' penalty area to head balls from a corner kick during injury time. The modern keeper is viewed as an initiator of the team's build-up. Their modern role includes spotting runs from attacking players and launching balls forward.

Their responsibilities also entail distributing passes in an effective way so that the team is able to break the opponents' counter-press. All alongside, of course, performing their primary duty of making stunning reflex saves that stop their team from conceding goals.

Apart from these responsibilities, goalkeepers are also required to be leaders within the D-box. Goalkeepers with their loud and vocal communication need to make sure that the defense ahead works in cohesion and as such stops counter-attacks effectively.

Moreover, they need to avoid mix-ups between defenders. Goalkeepers are the ones who constantly need to be switched on to communicate swiftly and resolve such mix-ups at the earliest.

Therefore, in order to judge the present in-form keepers, we consider a number of metrics. These include the team's defensive record, number of clean sheets, the number of saves made and their respective save percentages.

Five most in-form goalkeepers in Europe's big five leagues right now

#5 Koen Casteels

Koen Casteels is a twenty-five-year-old Belgian keeper who plays for German side Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. With Wolfsburg off to a stellar start in the current campaign, Casteels has played an incremental role in their defense so far. Casteels, having featured in all five of Wolfsburg's Bundesliga fixtures, has conceded only two goals and has kept three clean sheets.

He currently boasts a remarkable save percentage of 92.3%. Wolfsburg look strong and comfortable at the back knowing Casteels' talent and current form. They are surely off to a better start than what they have enjoyed in their recent seasons. They sit second in the Bundesliga table with 13 points, behind Bayern Munich on goal difference.

#4 David De Gea

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United's number one David De Gea is off to a strong start in what is his tenth year at the club. He has had a flurry of disappointing performances in the season before. But David De Gea has surely looked like a player who has returned to his very best so far this season.

With him having featured in all five of Manchester United's Premier League fixtures so far, he has secured two man-of-the-match awards for his groundbreaking saves. David De Gea put in a heroic performance in Manchester United's recent fixture away to West Ham United. He saved a last-minute penalty from Mark Noble awarded to West Ham after a handball by Luke Shaw and secured all three points for his team.

De Gea currently boasts of a save percentage of 77.8% and has one clean sheet to his name. The glowing stat that makes him stand out is the fifteen saves he has already made to add to Manchester United's defensive record.

