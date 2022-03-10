5 most in-form players in Europe right now (March 2022)

The race for silverware in Europe's top five leagues is in its final phase this season and there is no shortage of excitement anywhere. While the title is being contested fiercely in the Premier League and Serie A, there is relatively less competition in La Liga and Bundesliga. Ligue 1 on the other hand, has no such rivalry at the top, with Paris Saint-Germain enjoying a 13-point cushion.

This is also the final opportunity for players to put in a string of impressive performances to end the campaign on a high. While some are desperate to get their lost form back on track, others are determined to keep their high-quality performances going.

The upcoming World Cup in Qatar is also playing in the back of the minds of many such players. They will aim to ensure a regular starting berth in their national squads. Many of these have had a positive start to their 2022 and have put in consistent performances over the course of the last month or so.

Here are the five most in-form players in Europe's top five leagues right now.

Note: Rankings as per the latest ratings by WhoScored.

#5 Marco Reus

Borussia Dortmund v Rangers FC: Knockout Round Play-Offs Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Marco Reus has already overtaken his previous season's goal and assist tallies in the Bundesliga. He still has 10 games left to add to those figures. The 32-year-old has been able to keep himself free of injuries this season and that has been a big boost for Borussia Dortmund.

Notably, he has really stepped up in the absence of their hitman Erling Haaland and contributed with stand-out performances. He has found the back of the net five times in last four games and also has three assists. That takes his overall count for the season to nine goals and 11 assists.

𝙁𝙎 🐝 @Fs_BVB Marco Reus has contributed to 7 goals this month, the most by any midfielder in Europe's top 5 leagues. Marco Reus has contributed to 7 goals this month, the most by any midfielder in Europe's top 5 leagues. 🇩🇪🐐 https://t.co/1FsRtccRz1

The 32-year-old has played some really sweet and elegant football. He has claimed an aggregate rating of 7.92 on WhoScored in his last six appearances in the German top-flight. Dortmund find themselves nine points behind Bayern Munich, who are currently first. But the Black and Yellows do have a game in hand.

Reus will have to continue putting in these decisive performances to motivate his team and put some pressure on the Bavarians.

#4 Domenico Berardi

US Sassuolo v Genoa CFC - Serie A

After last year's Euro tournament in England, Domenico Berardi became a more popular name around Europe. Italy manager Roberto Mancini's trust in the right winger has translated into more confident performances this season. The player certainly deserves a starting spot at the World Cup.

The Italian has been very consistent throughout the season. With a WhoScored rating of 7.98, is the fourth most in-form player in Europe's top five leagues right now.

Berardi has remained a lively figure in the attacking-third, always ready to test the keeper himself. He also frequently supplies deliveries inside the box to create more chances.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



Domenico Berardi: 25 games, 12 goals & 11 assists



Giacomo Raspadori: 27 games, 9 goals & 4 assists



Gianluca Scamacca: 26 games & 11 goals



Deadly attack. 🟢 Sassuolo attacking trio in Serie A this season:Domenico Berardi: 25 games, 12 goals & 11 assistsGiacomo Raspadori: 27 games, 9 goals & 4 assistsGianluca Scamacca: 26 games & 11 goalsDeadly attack. 🟢 Sassuolo attacking trio in Serie A this season:✅Domenico Berardi: 25 games, 12 goals & 11 assists✅Giacomo Raspadori: 27 games, 9 goals & 4 assists✅Gianluca Scamacca: 26 games & 11 goalsDeadly attack. 🟢⚫️ https://t.co/3Gbrx5svG1

He has now reached double figures in goals (12) for the third Serie A season in a row. But the Sassuolo attacker's playmaking has been equally impressive and his 14 assists this season so far reflect his ability. Five of those have come in his last six appearances, along with two goals from the penalty spot.

AC Milan and Napoli are both said to be keen on securing his signature in the coming summer. Meanwhile Berardi is also reportedly eager to move to a bigger club. He boasts the maximum shot-creating action in Serie A at 111 and is currently valued at €35 million.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Yet another season when there's no stopping Kevin de Bruyne in the Premier League. He continues to function as the orchestrator-in-chief for Manchester City with a great part of their game flowing through him. The Belgian midfielder uses his passing range to great effect and brings his teammates into the game from almost anywhere.

The 30-year-old has delivered match-winning performances recently which has seen him earn a rating of 8.13 on WhoScored. De Bruyne scored the only goal that proved to be the match-winner against Chelsea. It a sumptuous strike curling into the bottom-corner from 25-yards.

Manchester City News @ManCityMEN



"He's is the best midfielder in the PL, probably the best in the world. I can't think of anybody who touches him. This lad scores, makes goals, defends, passes brilliantly. He's got absolutely everything you want from a footballer." #MCFC 🗣️ Paul Scholes on Kevin De Bruyne:"He's is the best midfielder in the PL, probably the best in the world. I can't think of anybody who touches him. This lad scores, makes goals, defends, passes brilliantly. He's got absolutely everything you want from a footballer." 🗣️ Paul Scholes on Kevin De Bruyne:"He's is the best midfielder in the PL, probably the best in the world. I can't think of anybody who touches him. This lad scores, makes goals, defends, passes brilliantly. He's got absolutely everything you want from a footballer." 🙌🇧🇪 #MCFC https://t.co/XIzlhXu1TZ

In the following game, he provided an assist for City's all-important equalizer against Southampton in a 1-1 draw. In their last game, De Bruyne put Manchester United to the sword and was at his lethal best. He scored two goals and provided a clever assist for Riyad Mahrez's wonderful half-volley.

Liverpool have come within touching distance of the Etihad side as they now trail by only six points in the race to the Premier League title. The Reds also have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola would need more such match-winning displays from the Belgian if he wishes to seal his fourth English top-flight trophy.

#2 Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has been in blistering form throughout the season and has been Paris Saint-Germain's saving grace quite often in Ligue 1. It was initially suspected that Lionel Messi's presence in the team would take the limelight away from the French sensation, but he still managed to stand out.

He was dearly missed in PSG's last game against OGC Nice, where the Ligue 1 table-toppers lost with a narrow 1-0 deficit. At this point, it has become a case of Mbappe's teammates being as good as he is. It is evident that his performances lift the confidence of the team and his impact in the dressing room is bigger than Messi's.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



@KMbappe | @PSG_English | #UCL 🗣️ Mbappé on his role models: "Thierry Henry, Ronaldo Nazário too - this type of complete player I want to [become]. I work everyday to be as good as them." 🗣️ Mbappé on his role models: "Thierry Henry, Ronaldo Nazário too - this type of complete player I want to [become]. I work everyday to be as good as them."@KMbappe | @PSG_English | #UCL https://t.co/hDmiNl4eVS

In the last six appearances, the 23-year-old has scored six times and also chipped in with two assists. He is the second-most in-form player in Europe's top five leagues, according to WhoScored. He is enjoying a rating of 8.21 based on those performances.

The Ligue 1 giants are desperate to tie him to a new contract. They are reportedly willing to offer him ridiculous wages that have never been offered in football before. However, Mbappe's desire is reportedly to go to Real Madrid.

#1 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur had a poor start to the campaign but Antonio Conte managed to steady the ship upon arriving in mid-season. He went unbeaten in nine straight Premier League games before suffering his first defeat and since then Spurs have been inconsistent.

However, one good thing for their fanbase is Harry Kane's return to form. The Italian manager has been able to get the best out of his star striker. He has utilized Kane's partnership with Son Heung-Min to great effect.

According to ratings by WhoScored, Kane is the most in-form player in Europe right now with a figure of 8.33.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Harry Kane has now scored more Premier League goals than Thierry Henry Harry Kane has now scored more Premier League goals than Thierry Henry 👀 https://t.co/Kqb7vkMwfI

In the last six games, the north London outfit have suffered three defeats and won an equal number of games. The difference has arguably been their prolific striker. In games against Manchester City, Leeds United and Everton, Kane ran the show. He dropped back, distributed the ball well, made space for himself and his finishing was of supreme quality.

In last four games, the England international has contributed five goals and one assist for the Lilywhites. Spurs will need their star man to continue firing on all cylinders for the remainder of the season. They are currently in the race for the Premier League top four and sit in seventh place.

