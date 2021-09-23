5 most in-form players in La Liga right now

The 2021-22 La Liga season was expected to be a bit lackluster following the departure of two heavyweights — Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. Losing the El Clasico captains the same season, to the same side, is something that the clubs, the fans and the league itself are taking time to adapt to.

But it's all a story of the past, much to the surprise of many, as La Liga continues to be as exciting as ever. While Real Madrid have got a flying start to their fresh campaign, their rivals Barcelona are enduring a nightmarish tenure.

With eight points from four games, the Catalans are well off the pace in La Liga. Ronald Koeman and Co. are evidently unable to fill the void left by their prolific striker Leo Messi.

However, there's an ongoing competition for the top-five spot and it's a tight one. Atletico Madrid lead the table, followed by Real Madrid, who have played a game less than their rivals. Coming to individual performances, this season has given many underdogs the opportunity to make their mark.

Without further ado, let us proceed with the list.

Five most in-form players in La Liga right now

#5 Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Remiro has managed four clean sheets out of five matches

Managing four clean sheets out of five matches is no small feat. However, Real Sociedad's shot-stopper Alex Remiro has done that. Sociedad, who occupies fifth spot in the Liga table, relies heavily on its goal keeper.

So far Alex Remiro has barely put a foot wrong and has been delivering week-in and week-out. The Spaniard has managed ten crucial saves so far for his side.

With Barcelona struggling, it is expected of Real Sociedad to milk the opportunity and grab a spot in the top four. And undoubtedly, Alex Remiro will have a massive role to play in the same.

Remiro's best performance came against Sevilla, where he was called upon for action numerous times. He helped his side maintain a goalless draw against the dominating Sevilla.

LaLiga English @LaLigaEN

🔐 3 clean sheets.



After Matchday 4, Alex Remiro leads the clean sheet rankings in 🧤 4 games.🔐 3 clean sheets.After Matchday 4, Alex Remiro leads the clean sheet rankings in #LaLigaSantander ! 💙👑 🧤 4 games.

🔐 3 clean sheets.



After Matchday 4, Alex Remiro leads the clean sheet rankings in #LaLigaSantander! 💙👑 https://t.co/WFOaKbwRxf

Mikel has scored 4 goals so far this season

Without a second thought we can say Mikel Oyarzabal is arguably the best player within the ranks of Real Sociedad as of now.

After losing their MVP Martin Ødegaard last season, the pressure of leading the team's attacks fell on Mikel Oyarzabal's shoulders. The Spaniard has done a fine job and graced his role as the most consistent forward within the legions of Real Sociedad.

Mikel has scored four goals so far this season and has a decent 1.4 shots per match. The way he and his team have been playing so far, it won't come as much of a surprise if Mikel Oyarzabal grabs the Pichichi trophy.

