5 most in-form players in Ligue 1 right now

France’s top division Ligue 1 is pushing hard to become one of the top footballing leagues on the planet. They are spending big in the transfer market, hoping to sign the biggest names.

Almost all Ligue 1 teams have improved upon their squads from last season. They want to be more competitive and make the league title race more unpredictable. Six gameweeks into the 2021-22 campaign, Paris Saint-Germain have maintained their stronghold at the top, but not all of their players are firing on all cylinders.

Plenty of underrated stars have taken the league by storm, going toe-to-toe with renowned superstars. We will take a look at the early bloomers of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign today and tell you who the most in-form players are. Let's get to it!

Special mention: Mohamed Bayo - Clermont Foot

#5 Moussa Dembele - Lyon

On the deadline day of the 2018 summer transfer window, Lyon signed Moussa Dembele from Celtic for €22m. After netting 31 league goals in his first two league seasons, he endured a poor start to the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign. As a consequence, Lyon sent him on a half-season loan to Atletico Madrid in January 2021.

He returned in June with a renewed passion for Lyon, which has reflected perfectly on his performances this season. Dembele has been Lyon’s best performer in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, netting four goals in five appearances.

He has been decisive in front of goal, passed efficiently, and even dropped down to fetch the ball from midfield from time to time. Lyon, ninth in the table, need to up the ante in the coming weeks in Ligue 1. Their top scorer, Moussa Dembele, seems to be the unanimous choice to lead the charge.

#4 Idrissa Gueye - Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

In a team decked with high-profile attackers, you might not expect a defensive midfielder to make headlines. But that is exactly what Idrissa Gueye has been doing in Ligue 1 this season. Gueye has not only been a rock at the back for PSG, but he has also contributed tangibly in attack.

The former Everton midfielder has started four Ligue 1 games for PSG this season, missing the first two due to COVID-19. So far, he has pitched in with two goals, bagged one man-of-the-match award and averaged 3.3 tackles per game. PSG may have more flamboyant midfielders at their disposal, but it is Gueye who has kept them ticking this season.

