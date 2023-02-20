5 most in-form players in world football right now (Feb 2023)

Finding form is crucial for players in football as it can have a significant impact on their confidence and performance on the pitch. Being in good form allows players to play with more freedom, creativity and effectiveness.

We are in the second half of the 2022-23 season and things are as exciting as they've been this campaign. Title races remain open across various leagues and we've entered the knockout phases of cup tournaments as well.

It's important for clubs to have their players find form and maintain fitness during this crucial stage of the season. Some of football's top stars are struggling while a few others are in the form of their lives.

Let's take a look at five of the most in-form footballers in the world right now.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in January. After struggling in his first couple of appearances, Ronaldo has found form again and has looked unstoppable in his last couple of outings.

The 38-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists in his last three appearances for Al-Nassr. He scored all of Al-Nassr's goals in their 4-0 win over Al-Wehda on 9 February.

Ronaldo followed it up by bagging a brace of assists in the subsequent game against Al-Taawoun. The five-time Ballon d'Or is showing that despite being 38, he still has the quality to produce magic on the pitch.

#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

We're starting to see plenty of young players maximizing their potential pretty early on in their careers. Bukayo Saka is a prime example of that. Saka has been one of Mikel Arteta's best players this season. His form has been crucial to Arsenal sitting at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City.

Saka is a dominant presence down the right wing for Arsenal. His exquisite dribbling skills and decision-making inside the final third as well as his ability to score goals from difficult situations make him a very dangerous forward.

Saka has scored two goals and provided an assist in his last three appearances for Arsenal. In 31 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal so far this season, the Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists.

#3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was not a name that was familiar to football fans at the start of the season. But he has quickly established himself as one of the top players in Serie A.

He has gained a large following among Napoli fans and has been given the nickname 'Kvaradona' thanks to his exceptional abilities and contributions on the field.

Kvaratskhelia's outstanding form has played a crucial role in Napoli's dominance in Italy, and he has worked well alongside Victor Osimhen. The Georgia international has been in incredible touch of late and has taken his game up a notch in recent weeks.

In his last five outings for Napoli, the 22-year-old has scored four goals and provided four assists.

#2 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Napoli's exceptional ongoing Serie A campaign has been built on the excellent form showcased by Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen. The Partenopei are currently at the top of the Serie A table with a whopping 15-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan.

Osimhen is a player who has shown vast improvement over the course of the season. The 24-year-old has now established himself as one of the finest strikers in Europe.

Osimhen has scored six goals in his last five appearances for Napoli. In 23 appearances across all competitions for Napoli so far this season, the Nigeria international has scored 19 goals and provided four assists.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



Kids, this is why Osimhen is the Serie A top scorer right now Kids, this is why Osimhen is the Serie A top scorer right now 😤 https://t.co/lOOsQCgeJh

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

After a disappointing outing in the 2021-22 season, Marcus Rashford was subjected to a great deal of criticism. There seemed to be a consensus among fans and pundits alike that he would fail to make the most of his potential.

Rashford has absolutely shattered that narrative this season and has gone from strength to strength over the course of the campaign. He has been a different beast since the World Cup break and has scored in each of his last seven appearances at Old Trafford.

Rashford is arguably the most in-form attacker in the world right now. In his last nine appearances for Manchester United, Rashford has scored eight goals and provided two assists. He hasn't turned in a disappointing performance in several weeks.

The 25-year-old has scored 24 goals and provided eight assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



“We can’t lose him, of course — we’re working to extend his contract”, Ten Hag said today. 24 goals and 8 assists this season for Marcus Rashford, unbelievable form — also a goal in 7 consecutive games @ Old Trafford🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC “We can’t lose him, of course — we’re working to extend his contract”, Ten Hag said today. 24 goals and 8 assists this season for Marcus Rashford, unbelievable form — also a goal in 7 consecutive games @ Old Trafford 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC“We can’t lose him, of course — we’re working to extend his contract”, Ten Hag said today. https://t.co/aLa2EtxspK

