5 most in-form players in the world right now (April 2023)

In the wonderful world of football, form is king. It's the shiny crown that every player wants to wear, the fickle mistress that can make or break careers with a flick of her finger. When a player is in form, everything clicks. Every pass is inch-perfect, every touch is velvet-smooth and every shot finds the back of the net.

But when the form deserts you, it's like playing with a leaden ball and navigating a maze. Confidence evaporates faster than a snowman in the Sahara and the fans can turn on you like a pack of ravenous wolves.

That's why form is so important for football players. It's the magic dust that turns a good player into a great one and a great player into a legend. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most in-form players in the world right now (April 2023).

#5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema seems to have returned to prime goalscoring form for Real Madrid in recent weeks. He scored back-to-back hat-tricks for Real Madrid in April, with the second one coming against arch-rivals Barcelona in a resounding 4-0 win in the Copa del Rey.

The Frenchman also scored a very important goal for Los Blancos in the first leg of Real Madrid's quarter-final tie against Chelsea. Benzema is back among the goals and it couldn't have come at a better time for Real Madrid.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

The Premier League title is now Manchester City's to lose. After it looked like Arsenal were running away with it, City have produced absolutely dominant performances to claw their way back into the title race.

They are navigating a purple patch right now and it has come about due to the upturn in the form of a few players and De Bruyne is key among them.

The 31-year-old has done a spectacular job of late, providing five assists and scoring three goals in his last nine appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 18 - 2016/17

◉ 16 - 2017/18

◉ 20 - 2019/20

◉ 15 - 2022/23



No other player has done it in more than two. Kevin De Bruyne has now provided 15+ assists in four Premier League campaigns:◉ 18 - 2016/17◉ 16 - 2017/18◉ 20 - 2019/20◉ 15 - 2022/23No other player has done it in more than two. Kevin De Bruyne has now provided 15+ assists in four Premier League campaigns:◉ 18 - 2016/17◉ 16 - 2017/18◉ 20 - 2019/20◉ 15 - 2022/23No other player has done it in more than two. 😱 https://t.co/x2ZhdLIV8O

#3 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Although Paris Saint-Germain fans booed him after their Champions League exit, there is no denying the fact that Lionel Messi has been one of their best players this season. Messi has pulled the strings to near perfection for PSG in the final third and has scored goals and created them in equal measure.

The 35-year-old has been Christophe Galtier's most consistent player in recent weeks as well. He has scored five goals and provided four assists in his last nine appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.

#2 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Could this end up being a career-defining season for Ollie Watkins? Of late, Watkins has been delivering on his promise in spectacular fashion. The 27-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa so far this season.

Aston Villa's resurgence under Unai Emery has been absolutely brilliant this term and Watkins has led from the front in recent weeks. In his last 10 Premier League appearances, Watkins has scored nine goals and provided two assists.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

After going through a bit of a difficult spell in February, Erling Haaland has returned to phenomenal goalscoring form at business end of the season for Manchester City. The 22-year-old is inarguably the best centre-forward on the planet right now and he just can't seem to stop scoring.

The Norway international has already tied Mohamed Salah's record for most goals (32) in a 38-game Premier League season. He has netted 47 times and racked up six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City so far this term.

He is without a doubt the most in-form footballer in the world right now and has scored a whopping 15 goals and provided two assists in his last eight appearances for City across all competitions.

B/R Football @brfootball Erling Haaland is flying in the Golden Boot race Erling Haaland is flying in the Golden Boot race 🎯 https://t.co/XmXwBm56xJ

