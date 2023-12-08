5 most in-form players in the world right now (December 2023)

We're well into the 2023-24 season and with the holiday season here, we're set for some intense football actions over the next couple of months. The top European leagues as well as the Champions League are now in full flow and many top players and clubs have been able to set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

It's time for players to now consolidate on their early season form as we move towards the middle part of the campaign. As the adage goes, when the going gets tough, the tough get going.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most in-form players in the world right now (December 2023).

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Al-Hilal v Al-Nassr - Saudi Pro League

It would be criminal to look at Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers from this season and leave him out of this list. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now 38 and has no business being as good as he is at this late stage in his career.

Ronaldo is the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League with 15 goals to his name from 14 appearances. He has scored eight goals and provided one assist in his last 10 appearances across all competitions for club and country. Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the most in-form players in the world right now.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly one of the best full-backs of his generation. The defensive side of the Englishman's game is found lacking at times but he more than makes up for it with his creative and technical qualities on the ball.

Alexander-Arnold has sprung into form in recent weeks and has been a difference-maker for Liverpool of late. He has been solid throughout the season but he looks to be properly hitting his stride now.

Trent has scored two goals and provided two assists in his last four appearances for the Reds.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

France Soccer Champions League

After an exceptional 2022-23 season at an individual level, Kylian Mbappe has resumed normal services for Paris Saint-Germain once again this term. Arguably the most well-rounded attacker of his generation, Mbappe has hit top gear in recent weeks.

Mbappe has scored nine goals and provided four assists in his last six appearances across all competitions for club and country. This impressive haul over the last three weeks includes two hat-tricks. Mbappe seems set to have yet another exceptional season.

#2 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Spain Soccer Champions League

Jude Bellingham has been one of the most impressive players in Europe's top five leagues in the 2023-24 season. What makes his exploits in the early stages of the new campaign even more impressive is the fact that he has done it for his new club Real Madrid.

Bellingham joined Real Madrid as their second-most expensive signing of all time this summer. The 20-year-old has been absolutely tearing it up for Los Blancs this season and has been their best player so far this season.

In his last 10 appearances across all competitions for club and country, Bellingham has scored eight goals and provided three assists.

#1 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Germany Soccer Bundesliga

Having broken free from the shackles that held him back at Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane looks determined to win some top prizes this season. He has arguably been the most in-form player across Europe's top five leagues this season.

Kane has put his elite goalscoring prowess on display in the opening stages of the new campaign. The 30-year-old has been scoring goals for fun.

He has netted 14 times and provided two assists in his last 10 appearances across all competitions for club and country. If Kane can keep this up, Bayern Munich will be able to mount a challenge on all fronts this term.

Thanks to his incredible goalscoring form, it can be said that the Bavarians have now managed to successfully replace Robert Lewandowski.