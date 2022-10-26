5 most in-form players in the world right now (October 2022)

We're now just a little over three weeks away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With the World Cup happening halfway through the domestic season, this is a tricky time for players and coaches.

There is the obvious need for players to build up a head of steam and they'll be approaching each and every fixture with that mindset. However, players also need to be cautious as picking up an injury right now could spell disaster for them with the World Cup just a few weeks away.

Several of our usual suspects have got off to a flying start to the 2022-23 season. Some of these world-class players have defied our expectations, and some are yet to truly get going in the new campaign.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most in-form players in the world right now (October 2022).

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is widely regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders of his generation. The 31-year-old has quite simply been phenomenal for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. His exploits have been crucial to their recent successes.

The Belgium international has been at his playmaking best this term. With City having signed Erling Haaland and transformed into arguably the most complete club team on the planet, De Bruyne looks even more menacing now.

He is on a roll in the new season and has already scored two goals and provided a whopping 11 assists in 15 appearances across all competitions so far.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

It took a little while longer for Kylian Mbappe to get going in the 2022-23 season than his world-class teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. But it definitely looks like the Frenchman has now hit his stride. He has been in sensational form for Paris Saint-Germain of late.

Mbappe is currently at the storm center of a transfer saga right now with reports claiming that he wants to leave the club despite having renewed his contract this past summer. Despite that, Mbappe has been getting on well on the pitch.

He has scored five goals and provided four assists in his last four appearances in all competitions for PSG. In 16 appearances across all competitions so far this term, Mbappe has scored 16 goals and provided four assists.

#3 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - LaLiga Santander

Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich to join Barcelona this past summer. It is a move that has worked out brilliantly so far, with the Polish icon absolutely tearing it up for the Catalans in the 2022-23 season.

He has shown them exactly what they've been missing in attack over the past couple of seasons. Lewandowski has been the most prolific striker in Europe for several years now. He has picked up the European Golden Shoe in the last two seasons.

The 34-year-old has been in excellent form of late. He has scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 15 appearances across all competitions so far this term. In his last four appearances for the Catalans, Lewandowski has scored five goals and provided two assists.

#2 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

There were doubts over whether or not Erling Haaland would be a great fit for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City prior to his move to the Etihad this summer. Haaland wasted no time in silencing his doubters and introducing the Premier League to the absolute phenomenon that he is.

Haaland is arguably the best striker in the world right now and he is just 22. The Norwegian striker's intelligence, movement and finishing make him a nigh-on unstoppable force in the final third.

He has been terrorizing opponents since joining City. Haaland has already scored 22 goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues this season.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

After an underwhelming debut campaign at Paris Saint-Germain, the consensus seemed to be that Messi was starting to fade. He is in his mid 30s and he is human after all. But the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has taken his game up several notches this term and has returned to his best form.

Messi has been a force to be reckoned with for PSG. He is clearly enjoying football once again and is an absolute treat to watch these days. In addition to his exquisite dribbling and shooting, Messi has also showcased his incredible playmaking ability this season.

In his last 10 appearances for club and country, Messi has scored 11 goals and provided six assists. In 16 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season, Messi has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists.

