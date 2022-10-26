South American footballers have entertained fans for decades. The game is played with a different zest among those players and it has delighted onlookers to great effect.

They have not only been entertaining as South America has produced winners like Romário, Luis Suarez, and Ronaldinho to name a few over the years. Some of the best attackers in the game have come from South America.

The current (2022-23) season has been no different. This article will take a look at the five most in-form South American players in European football so far.

#5 Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United's Paraguayan attacker is a standout player in the Premier League. He has hit six goals in 12 games in the league and is their best attacking outlet this season.

He has helped his team clinch the fourth spot currently, ahead of teams like Chelsea and Manchester United.

6 goals in 12 apps this season

6 goals in 12 apps this season

9 goals in 110 apps prior to this season

Octoebr has been dominated by the Newcastle attacker, with only Erling Haaland score more goals than him this month.

Only Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals than Miguel Almiron this month

#4 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Inter Milan's Argentine forward has been impressive for club and country for the last two seasons as well as this one. He has been at his very best this season, scoring six goals and laying down two assists in 11 league games for Inter. He has the second-most (joint) number of goals in Serie A.

11 Games

6 Goals

2 Assists



The Argentine Star is not getting his recognition

He recently captured a record for Inter Milan by becoming the club's first player to register a goal and an assist in the first 15 minutes of a Serie A game since Diego Milito (another Argentine) did it in 2011.

1+1 - Lautaro Martínez has become the first Inter striker to have both scored and delivered an assist in the opening 15 minutes of play in a Serie A match since Diego Milito, on January 19th, 2011, against Cesena.

Martinez' form will be important for Argentina as well going into the World Cup.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino was not billed to be their most important player this season. However, the Brazilian has done exactly that outperforming players like Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

He has scored six goals and laid down three assists in 10 leagues games.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - three

Mohamed Salah - three

Roberto Firmino - three



Tsimikas is up there with the big boys.



Most PL assists for Liverpool this season:

Konstantinos Tsimikas - three

Mohamed Salah - three

Roberto Firmino - three

Tsimikas is up there with the big boys.

He has scored twice as many as any Reds player this season and Klopp will be dependent on him over the next few weeks as well.

Roberto Firmino has scored twice as many league goals this season as any other Reds player [six].

Messi has responded well to a slow first season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He's currently the only player to have registered 10+ goals and assists in Europe this season.

Messi has six goals and nine assists in just 11 Ligue 1 games.

🥇 Lionel Messi (27)

🥈 Erling Haaland (26)

🥉 Neymar Júnior (25)

Messi is also in great form for Argentina, scoring nine goals in his last three games for the national team.

Lionel Messi is the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach double-digit figures in goals (11) and assists (12) in all competitions this season

Messi has confirmed it will be his last World Cup later this year. It now remains to be seen how well he performs at the tournament.

#1 Neymar Junior (Paris Saint-Germain)

He has been on fire this season. He has registered nine goals and laid down seven assists in 11 Ligue 1 games this season.

🏟️ 19 Games

14 Goals

11 Assists



25 G/A in 19 Games.

Neymar has had a wonderful 2022, scoring 28 goals, registering 16 assists in 36 games.

36Games

28 Goals

16 Assists



🪄 Neymar in 2022:36Games28 Goals16 Assists Neymar in 2022:36Games28 Goals16 Assists🇧🇷🪄 https://t.co/ktQFZYKivx

