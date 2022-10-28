5 in-form strikers that will miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup 

The FIFA World Cup comes once in four years. Its considered to be the grandest stage in football for players to showcase their abilities and script their names in the history of the game.
The next edition of the quadrennial tournament is the Qatar World Cup. It is set to start on November 20 and end on December 18. Several players are in good form in the build-up to the tournament but some will miss out as their countries failed to qualify for the World Cup.
Here we will take a look at five such in-form strikers.
#5 Terem Moffi (Lorient)
He has been an asset for Lorient this season. The Nigerian forward has registered eight goals in 11 Ligue 1 games, and is currently ranked fourth on the list of top goalscorers in France Kylian Mbappe, Jonathan David and Neymar.
His great form in front of goal has helped Lorient climb up to third spot in the rankings. He will not participate in the World Cup due to Nigeria's failure to qualify for the tournament.
#4 Marko Arnautović (Bologna)
Arnautovic was targeted by Manchester United as a potential signing this summer. His goal return in Italy has proven why he could have been a smart acquisition for the Red Devils on sporting merit.
He has scored seven goals in 10 games and lead the scoring charts in the domestic Italian league.
Austria were unable to qualify for the World Cup, which means Arnautovic will not be traveling to Qatar this winter.
#3 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)
He is another Nigerian forward who has been in incredible form. Napoli's prized possession has scored four goals and laid down one assist in seven league games this season. He has also registered one goal in two Champions League games this season.
Nigeria, who lost to Ghana in the qualifiers, will not be traveling to the World Cup.
#2 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
Immobile continues to be in fine form in Italy and help Lazio win matches. He has six goals and three assists in 10 games this season. The player has also laid down two assists in four Europa League matches in the current campaign.
Italy surprisingly failed to qualify for the World Cup, which means Immobile will not be boarding the flight to Qatar this winter.
#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Possibly the biggest name on the list is Erling Haaland. He is in elite form at the moment and has changed the dynamics of Manchester City's playing style.
He has recorded a massive 17 goals and laid down three assists in just 11 Premier League matches. Haaland also has five goals in four Champions League matches for the defending PL champions.
He became the fastest player to score three hat-tricks in the Premier League earlier this year and will want to continue breaking scoring records this season. Haaland's national team Norway have not qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Haaland will be a big miss at the showpiece event in Qatar but on the other hand, Manchester City will have a completely rested up forward courtesy of the month-long break.