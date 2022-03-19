5 incredible records held by Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is undoubtedly one of the best managers in the world. The German tactician led Chelsea to UEFA Champions League glory before following it up with a victory in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel joined Chelsea as the club sought to replace Frank Lampard in January of 2021. The German had been sacked by PSG only weeks earlier, with a clash with his bosses put forward as the reason for his dismissal.

Thomas Tuchel is the reigning UEFA and FIFA Manager of the Year

After successfully leading Chelsea to the Champions League in 2021, Tuchel was named the UEFA Manager of the Year. The former Borussia Dortmund and PSG manager was also named The Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year.

Aside from his coaching skills, Thomas Tuchel is also brilliant at handling crises. He was in charge of Borussia Dortmund when their bus was bombed before a match and still managed to coolly lead his team. At Chelsea, too, he has been a picture of calm throughout the turbulent period the club is undergoing.

Tuchel has been a trailblazer in the game and here are five of his brilliant records.

#5 Manager with the most wins to start a domestic season in European history

Thomas Tuchel pictured during his time as PSG manager.

In his first season in charge of French giants PSG, Tuchel led his side to an unprecedented feat in European football. The German tactician saw his side win all of their first 14 league matches to open up a 14-point gap in the league by December of 2018.

PSG started the 2018-19 season with a 3-0 win over Caen before following it up with a 3-1 win over Guingamp. They also defeated Olympique Lyonnais, Lille, AS Monaco and Olympique Marseille during their 14-game streak before it was ended by Bordeaux in December. Tuchel's side also set a record for most points won in the 17 games of the season with 47.

Tuchel led PSG to the French Ligue 1 title in 2017-18. His side claimed 91 points in the league, 16 more than second-place Lille.

#4 Manager with the best win percentage in Ligue 1 history

Tuchlel On the sidelines during his spell with PSG.

Thomas Tuchel enjoyed a hugely successful spell as PSG manager. The German had one of the strongest and most talented teams available in Europe at the time and made full use of his squad. The former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund manager had Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti at his disposal in Paris.

The German has the greatest win percentage by any manager in Ligue 1 history. Tuchel led PSG in 127 games and won 95 of them, giving him a win percentage of 75.6%. He lost 19 times and recorded 13 draws, as well.

Tuchel led PSG to successive Ligue 1 titles in his time at the club. He also managed to reach the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in the history of the club.

#3 First manager to record clean sheets in each of his first five home matches in Premier League history

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League: Thomas Tuchel reacts during the match.

Chelsea appointed Thomas Tuchel as a replacement for Frank Lampard after he was sacked. The German manager inherited a team that was low on belief and confidence.

Tuchel's first task was to navigate the team past a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that had defeated Chelsea only weeks earlier. A change of shape and personnel saw his side pick up a 0-0 draw. Tuchel's Chelsea went on to gain a reputation as being one of the toughest defenses to play against.

Tuchel broke the clean sheet record with a 2-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge. The win came in his fifth home game as manager and his side had not conceded a single goal at home. The first four games of the run were against Wolves, Burnley, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

#2 First manager to lead two different clubs to the UEFA Champions League final in successive seasons

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final: Thomas Tuchel reacts to a decision

Thomas Tuchel left PSG with one big regret; he had lost the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich despite putting in so much work. He would not have known that a chance at redemption would be thrown to him so soon.

Tuchel led Chelsea to the 2020-21 Champions League final after wins over Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and Real Madrid in the knockout stages. He redeemed himself with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final in Porto, leading Chelsea to only their second Champions League crown ever.

Tuchel is the first and only manager to achieve the feat of leading two different sides to the UEFA Champions League final.

#1 Manager with most wins in first 50 games in UEFA Champions League history

Lille OSC v Chelsea FC: Thomas Tuchel celebrates after the final whistle

Thomas Tuchel defeated Lille in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League to claim his 32nd win in 50 Champions League matches as manager. It took him above the previous record-holder, Zinedine Zidane, who had won 31 of his first 50 games as manager.

Tuchel's side claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Lille to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition for a second year running.

Tuchel is part of an exclusive group of managers to have won 30 or more of their first 50 Champions League games as manager. The other managers in the group are Zidane (31) and Pep Guardiola (30).

