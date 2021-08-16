5 individual awards Cristiano Ronaldo could win this season

Regarded by many as the greatest player to have played the game, Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved every possible accolade in the game.

The Portuguese is a superstar, and has consistently set new records in the game. Ronaldo enjoys legendary status at Manchester United and Real Madrid, while he is seen as Portugal's greatest ever player.

Now at Juventus, the 36-year old is still going strong and continues to be one of the best players in the world. He will be Juventus' most important player this season, so manager Massimiliano Allegri will hope Ronaldo continues to show his world-class qualities.

On that note, here's a look at five awards Cristiano Ronaldo could win this season.

#5 UEFA Player of the Year

The UEFA Men's Player of the Year award is given to the player with the best season for both club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo was sensational last season. For a poor Juventus side, Ronaldo scored 29 league goals to win the Capocannoniere award, awarded to the top goalscorer in a Serie A campaign. Juventus finished fourth last season under Andrea Pirlo.

4 years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo scored an absolute screamer against Barcelona and reminded the Camp Nou of his name 🤫 pic.twitter.com/5tJHqzqzUF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 13, 2021

At the Euros, he was the joint top goalscorer alongside the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick. Ronaldo scored five goals in four games at the tournament for Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo has previously won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award thrice.

#4 Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's dominance of the Ballon d'Or award has been well-documented.

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards, compared to Messi's six. While the Argentine is the favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or award, Ronaldo stands a good chance of winning his sixth award as well.

🗓—August 16, 2003: an 18-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United debut.



He won the league. He won the Champions League. He won the FA Cup. He won the Club World Cup. He won the Puskas. He won the Ballon d'Or. He became a legend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FakfKxMISn — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 16, 2021

The Ballon d'Or is considered by many to be the most prestigious individual trophy in football. Ronaldo last won the award way back in 2017, with Lionel Messi winning the most recent one in 2019.

