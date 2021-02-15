5 January signings who have already made an impact

The 2021 winter transfer window was pretty low-key, as the financial implications of COVID-19 did not allow clubs to spend big.

It is no secret that clubs don’t like to sell their players in the January transfer window and inflate prices, so that too played a role.

A lot of loan signings were made last month, and some of the players have already made an impact at their new club and have hit the ground running.

On that note, let’s take a look at five players who are already impressing for their new club:

#1 Luka Jovic – Real Madrid to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan

Luka Jovic is already feeling at home once again at Eintracht Frankfurt after a torrid spell at Real Madrid. The Serbian moved to Eintracht on a loan deal until the end of the season, and has found his mojo again.

Jovic has made six appearances for the German outfit and has scored three times already this season. That’s one more goal than the number of strikes he mustered at Real Madrid in a year and a half.

Goals aren’t the only reason Jovic is in the team as he has combined well with his team-mates at Eintracht as they look for a top-four finish under Adi Hutter this season.

The side are currently third in the Bundesliga table, three points ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and six ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who are fifth and sixth respectively.

#2 Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea to AC Milan on loan

On loan at AC Milan from Premier League side Chelsea, Tomori has already left a good impression on manager Stefano Pioli.

Tomori did not have much time to acclimatize to his new surroundings as first-choice defender Simon Kjaer picked up an injury in the Milan derby. To his credit, Tomori did exceptionally well on his debut.

Since making his first appearance in the Milan derby, Tomori has appeared in every game for the Rossoneri, and is constantly improving.

His average of two tackles and 2.3 clearances per game in Serie A so far is pretty good, and if he continues his solid displays, he might force Gareth Southgate into selecting him for the Euros this summer.