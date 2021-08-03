5 Juventus players who could ease the burden on Cristiano Ronaldo this season (2021-22)

Cristiano Ronaldo further enhanced his dominance of the European game last season as he continued his exceptional goal-scoring form for Juventus. Besides the Coppa Italia title, Cristiano Ronaldo's 36-goal haul was one of the few positives for the Old Lady in the 2020-21 season.

The Portuguese superstar finished the campaign as Serie A and Juventus' top goalscorer, but lacked substantial support from his teammates. This will have to change in the upcoming 2021-22 season if Juventus are to reclaim their spot at the top of Italian football.

After a hugely underwhelming campaign last season, Juventus have re-appointed former manager Massimiliano Allegri for a second term at the club. The Italian will certainly be hoping for more from his players as he looks to instill creativity and solidity into the 36-time Italian champions.

On that note, let's take a look at the five Juventus players who could ease the burden on Cristiano Ronaldo this upcoming season.

#5 Juan Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado

The Colombian has made the right-back position his own after a host of impressive performances for Juventus, especially in the final third.

Juan Cuadrado is currently one of the best attacking fullbacks in world football and further enhanced his offensive output last season. In 40 appearances throughout the course of the 2020-21 season, Cuadrado registered a tally of 18 assists, along with two goals. This included 10 assists in the Serie A season and six assists from as many appearances in the 2020-21 Champions League campaign.

Even though Cuadrado is susceptible in the defensive third, the 33-year-old showed significant improvement last season. The Colombian will most certainly reprise his role as a right-back in Juventus' XI this season.

The 33-year old also developed a good understanding with Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch. Cuadrado played an indispensable role in setting up and creating goals for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. in the opposition half.

#4 Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata

Atletico Madrid loanee Alvaro Morata is set to embark on his second loan spell at Allianz Stadium to join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo once again.

In 44 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season, the Spaniard notched up 20 goals and 12 assists. Morata was only second behind Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus' goal-scoring charts last season and second in the assists chart among his Juventus teammates.

The Spaniard extended his goal-scoring streak for his national side at the recently-concluded Euro 2020. Making 6 appearances at the continental tournament, Morata notched up three crucial goals. He was instrumental in Spain's run to the semi-final, where he scored an 80th-minute equalizer against Italy before La Roja lost out on penalties.

The Juventus faithful will be hoping for solid and more consistent performances from Alvaro Morata when he lines up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the Bianconneri in the 2021-22 campaign.

