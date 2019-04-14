×
5 Key Battles That’ll Decide The Chelsea Vs Liverpool Game 

Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19   //    14 Apr 2019, 01:44 IST

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

The Premier League race is almost coming to an end with just about four match days left for most teams. For Liverpool, every game now counts for something as they’re in a straight battle with Manchester City for the title. They know fully well that they have to win every game they have and hope that City drop points along the way.

This will be Liverpool’s first Premier League title since the inception of the Premier League back in 1992. It is one of the titles that they have really craved for since then and they have worked to ensure they are within touching distance of it finally.

Their game against Chelsea will present one of their toughest challenges in their remaining fixtures. For Chelsea, their fight to be in the top four is also hotting up and they have to ensure they win this tie as well to keep up. Mauricio Sarri started the season well but somewhere along the way things started to go wrong and they haven’t really gotten a hold of their season thus far.

A win against Liverpool will be some sort of redemption to the eyes of their fans. There are some obvious battles that will be highly contested in this tie and whoever wins the most of these battles will likely end up winning the game.


Sao Mane Vs Cesar Azpilicueta


Liverpool v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Liverpool v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Sadio Mane has no doubt been one of Liverpool’s standout performers this season coming up with up to 17 goals in the league already. Even when goals dried up for their star man Mohamed Salah, he still kept of bagging them for his team.

With that form, rumours have started to float around that Real Madrid is having a strong look at him. Liverpool winning the League this season will be crucial for them retaining the services of this obviously talented Senegalese forward. In this game against Chelsea, Mane is going to come up against Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spanish right-back hasn’t been his best self this season but is still one of Chelsea’s most reliable players and an outstanding fullback. The Senegalese will definitely have a tough time trying to get past Azpilicueta since the Spaniard is quite good on one-on-one situations.

The one that ends up winning this battle will be crucial especially if Salah isn’t in scoring form. 


Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Eden Hazard Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp Maurizio Sarri Anfield Stadium
Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
A passionate writer who works as a freelance article, blog and SEO writer at http://www.contentcyril.com/. Also, an avid supporter of Manchester United.

