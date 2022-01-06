5 La Liga players who could be moving to the Premier League this January transfer window

La Liga and the Premier League are two of the most widely followed club football competitions in the world. Some of the best players in the world ply their trades in these two leagues. While La Liga is famous for its world-class technicians, the Premier League is renowned for its high-octane action.

Several La Liga and Premier League sides are looking to strengthen in January

With a great number of high-profile players set to become free agents next summer, a lot of business is likely to take place in January. Teams have also had enough time by now to assess their strengths and weaknesses and the winter transfer window is a great opportunity to do that.

There are plenty of La Liga players who have been linked with a move to the Premier League this month. But let's take a look at five such players from La Liga who are likely to join a Premier League side this January transfer window.

Honorable mention - Keiran Trippier

Newcastle United are all set to announce the signing of right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano reported last night that the Magpies and Rojiblancos have shook hands over a deal worth €12 million.

Ferran Torres has already sealed a move from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to La Liga giants Barcelona this winter transfer window.

#5 Sergino Dest (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

Barcelona signed Sergino Dest from Ajax in the summer of 2020 for a sum in the ballpark of €25 million. The US international has shown glimpses of quality but he still has a long way to go. The Catalans haven't had much luck in the right-back position since Dani Alves left the club in 2016.

They've tried out players like Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal but none of them have been able to replicate the heroics of the Brazilian. Alves is now back at Barcelona and should be able to fill in for the rest of the season.

In his official second debut for Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey against Linares Deportivo, Alves impressed immensely. He created as many as seven chances in the game and showed that he can provide serious competition to Dest.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old has failed to impress new Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. Due to their financial woes, the La Liga giants are looking to offload several players and Dest is reportedly set to be shown the exit door.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Dest. An injury to Reece James has forced the Blues to look for an alternative option and they will make an attempt to sign the Barcelona youngster.

#4 Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

Will Youssef En-Nesyri be able to make a smooth transition from La Liga to the Premier League?

Sevilla signed Youssef En-Nesyri from Leganes in the 2020 January transfer window. The Moroccan international has proven to be a reliable marksman for the Andalusians. He has scored 33 goals and provided two assists in 88 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla so far.

En-Nesyri is being courted by multiple Premier League clubs right now. Arsenal and West Ham United have been linked with the 24-year-old. The Hammers made an attempt to sign him last January as well but the move did not materialize.

Arsenal are reportedly looking for a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese international has had several disciplinary issues and was recently stripped of the captaincy by the Premier League giants.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in a long-term replacement for the 32-year-old and will look to sign En-Nesyri in January.

