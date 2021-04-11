5 La Liga players who have operated under the radar this season (2020-21)

The 2020-21 La Liga is approaching a thrilling finale. The top three teams - Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona are separated by only one point.

Defending champions Real Madrid beat their arch-rivals Barcelona 2-1 to go level with leaders Atletico Madrid, with Karim Benzema one of the stars of the show. Lionel Messi drew yet another blank in the El Clasico, but he has had another fabulous La Liga campaign, scoring 23 goals to lead the scoring charts.

Five La Liga players who have operated under the radar in 2020-21

Apart from Messi and Benzema, other players have also had decent La Liga campaigns but have largely operated under the radar. On that note, let's have a look at five such players.

#1 Yassine Bounou (Sevilla FC)

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bonnou has been in exceptional form between the sticks this season.

The Andalusian team have conceded just 21 goals in the La Liga this season, second only to Atletico Madrid (19), thanks to the exploits of Bonnou.

Bonnou has kept 13 clean sheets in 25 La Liga games this campaign, which is only one behind that of Atletico custodian Jan Oblak (14 from 29). The Sevilla keeper has had an impressive average of 2.8 saves per 90 minutes, with just 0.6 goals conceded per game.

The 30-year old has also recorded the highest save percentage in the 2020-21 La Liga (52%).

While the likes of Oblak and Ter Stegen have received all the hype, Bounou has quietly established himself as one of the La Liga’s best.

#2 Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso has played a key role in Diego Simeone’s team.

In only his second season at the club, Hermoso has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. The 25-year old has played a part in 15 clean sheets this season, averaging 1.9 tackles per 90 minutes. The Spaniard has also won 56 aerial duels and 71 tackles. Moreover, he has averaged 1.3 interceptions and 5.7 recoveries per 90.

Hermoso has also been adept in front of goal, scoring twice and providing an assist in 31 appearances for Los Rojiblancos. The Spaniard could be a big player for Atletico Madrid in the years to come.

