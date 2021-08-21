5 last-minute transfers Chelsea have completed over the years 

Chelsea have recently announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku for a whopping £103.5 million, bringing the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge for his second spell at the club. The Blues have had an excellent record in the transfer market over the years. According to The Sun, Chelsea have had a net spend of just £34.8 million in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The ongoing summer transfer window has arguably been one of the most exciting in recent memory, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos joining Ligue 1 giants PSG. Chelsea have not been too active in the transfer market in terms of recruitment, but still have over a week to add to their world-class roster.

The Blues have previously made many signings in the final week of the transfer window and even on the highly-entertaining transfer deadline day. On that note, here's a look at five last-minute transfers Chelsea have completed over the years.

#5 Papy Djilobodji

Papy Djilobodji signed for Chelsea in the final moments of the 2015 summer window.

Chelsea were heavily linked with Raphael Varane and John Stones in the 2015 summer transfer window, but they ended up with Papy Djilobodji on the transfer deadline day - September 1st.

In retrospect, it's probably a transfer Chelsea would've rather passed on, as it was nothing more than a panic buy. The Blues did not have much depth in their defensive ranks, and their failure to secure a world-class centre-half forced the club into making a panic buy.

Djilobodji managed just one 59-second substitute appearance in Chelsea's third-round League Cup tie against Walsall.

They paid Chelsea £8m for him in 2016.



Now, Sunderland have terminated Papy Djilobodji's contract.



Read: https://t.co/YPekc0nnjQ pic.twitter.com/lTEBkxw4LB — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 12, 2018

In a press conference following Djilobodji's signing, Jose Mourinho admitted he had never heard of the Senegalese before the latter arrived in London. The Portuguese never gave Djilobodji much of an opportunity to make his name either, as he was shipped out on loan just six months after his arrival.

However, Chelsea managed to recoup the transfer fee for the now-32-year-old and even managed to make a profit off him. Djilobodji was sold to Sunderland for a €9.5 million fee in the summer of 2016. The Senegalese's transfer from Ligue 1 side Nantes had cost the Blues only €3.5 million.

#4 Claude Makelele

Claude Makelele was one of Chelsea's best players in the Jose Mourinho era.

From one of Chelsea's worst deadline day signings, we move on to one of their best - Claude Makelele from Real Madrid on the final day of the 2003 summer transfer window.

The midfield metronome emerged as one of the finest holding midfielders of the Premier League era, and functioned as the engine room for the Premier League-winning Chelsea outfit. Makelele played an indispensable role in Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side that placed a huge emphasis on defensive solidity.

The Frenchman acted as the perfect shield for Chelsea's backline, as he stifled out opposition attacks time and time again during his five-year spell in London.

Makelele is one of the most successful players in Chelsea's history,and played a massive role in the club's evolution into a European powerhouse. He won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup, to name a few.

Edited by Bhargav