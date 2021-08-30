5 last-minute transfers Real Madrid have completed over the years 

Real Madrid are the most decorated and successful club in the history of European football, having won a record 13 Champions League/European Cup titles.

It's no surprise that the club has played host to some of the biggest names in footballing history, including Zinedine Zidane, Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul, Roberto Carlos, Ferenc Puskas and the two Ronaldos, to name a few.

The ongoing summer transfer window has arguably been the most entertaining in recent history. While Real Madrid have sold the likes of Raphael Varane and Martin Odegaard in the summer window, they’ve not had much activity in terms of incoming transfers.

Deadline day is fast approaching, with Real Madrid linked with the sensational transfer of Kylian Mbappe. With just two days remaining in the summer transfer window, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid can land their star man.

On that note, here's a look at the five last-minute transfers Real Madrid have completed over the years.

#5 Julien Faubert

Julien Faubert spent six months on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Julien Faubert is undoubtedly one of the greatest flops in the all-whites of Real Madrid, after completing his loan move to the Santiago Bernabeu on transfer deadline day.

The former Martinique international completed a move to the Spanish capital on the final day of the 2009 winter transfer window. Faubert, though, could only register a 54-minute appearance, as he looked like a fish out of water in Real Madrid’s star-studded lineup. He became more famous for his antics off the field than on it.

📅10 years ago today:



Real Madrid announced the signing of Julien Faubert from West Ham on loan 😳



🏟 2 games

⏰ 54 minutes played

😴 Fell asleep on the bench

🤦‍♂️ Missed training once because he thought he had a day off



Lets just say he won't remembered as a Galáctico.. pic.twitter.com/6FGWgE7ibt — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 30, 2019

Faubert infamously dozed off during Real Madrid’s game against Villarreal, and he even missed training the next day. In his defence, the full-back said that he only had his eyes closed because of boredom. Faubert mistakenly thought he had a day off, which resulted in him missing Real Madrid’s training session.

Despite being a loan signing, Real Madrid had to pay around €1.5 million in loan fees to secure Faubert’s services from West Ham United. The contract also included an option to buy, but Real Madrid sent him back to London after just six months.

#4 Michael Essien

Michael Essien was signed on loan by Real Madrid.

Former Chelsea man Michael Essien was brought to the Spanish capital on a loan spell in the summer of 2012 by Real Madrid.

After an impressive spell at Stamford Bridge, Essien followed his former boss Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid. The duo had previously worked together during a three-year stint at Chelsea. Both were pivotal in establishing Chelsea as one of the top clubs in England and Europe.

They won four titles during Mourinho’s first spell at Stamford Bridge, and the Portuguese was extremely impressed by Essien’s work rate in the middle of the park. Mourinho, who was appointed the Real Madrid manager in 2010, signed Essien two years later.

Michael Essien 🇬🇭 believes Chelsea can win the Champions League back-to-back.#3Sports pic.twitter.com/eWqGkdAw9l — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) August 26, 2021

However, things didn’t exactly go to plan, as Essien was sent back by Real Madrid at the end of his season-long loan spell. The former Ghana international registered 35 appearances for Real Madrid, producing a return of two goals and a solitary assist.

Essien joined forces with Jose Mourinho once again for the 2013-14 season, during the Portuguese’s second spell in England.

