5 left wing backs setting the Premier League on fire

The Premier League has seen a fair share of left-backs who have made a name for themselves – Ashley Cole, Patrice Evra and Gareth Bale (Yes! He started his career as a defender) immediately spring to mind. But, left backs are back in trend in the Premier League.

Perhaps Antonio Conte’s decision to play with a three-man defense with flying wing backs set the tone for their rising popularity a few seasons ago. The master tactician bought Marcos Alonso, whose previous stints in the Premier League were difficult seasons on loan at Sunderland in which the Black Cats survived relegation and with Bolton before that.

The left-sided defenders have outshone their compatriots on the opposite flank. Here are five left backs who are rapidly making a name for themselves both defensively and offensively:

#5 Ryan Bertrand, Southampton

Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand has made the left back spot his own ever since his move from Chelsea. The English full back is defensively tight while his lung-bursting forward forays create goal-scoring opportunities. He has managed to score six goals in his Premier league career while his 14 assists prove his creative ability.

Bertrand is highly consistent for Southampton

#4 Andrew Robertson, Liverpool

Liverpool fans will be glad that Alberto Moreno is now replaced by the flying Scot Andrew Robertson. Ever since his move from Hull City, Robertson has looked assured down the left side for the Reds. A tally of two goals and 10 assists may not seem high, but at just 24 years of age, expect the numbers to go up quickly.

Robertson has made the left back spot his own at Liverpool

#3 Danny Rose & Ben Davies, Tottenham

Tottenham is blessed to have both Danny Rose and Ben Davies who are equally adept at playing either as a fullback or as a wing back. Both are extremely quick and possess good crossing abilities.

Rose has nine goals and 14 assists in his PL career while Davies also has notched up six goals and 15 assists so far. It is fitting that both these players possess such good attacking stats considering Bale burst onto the scene as a left back before evolving into a No.10 / Right-winger / Center forward based on the need.

Tottenham are lucky to have both Rose & Davies

#2 Benjamin Mendy, Manchester City

Mendy’s signing at close to 50 million Euros looks like a bargain considering how well he has played for Man City. The former AS Monaco man looks the part on City’s left flank. He whips in crosses for fun while his running ability with the ball is a joy to behold.

He is yet to score in the league but has four assists to his name already in just 10 appearances. This is a record, which will make any winger or No. 10 proud. Such is his impact.

Mendy possesses a near perfect mix of power and poise

#1 Marcos Alonso

Spaniard Marcos Alonso is the reigning champion of the left wing back union. The player signed from Fiorentina played a significant role as Chelsea won the league title under Conte. Alonso is a big game player and scores more often than not against fellow Top 6 rivals making him a vital cog in Chelsea’s line up.

Alonso has been sensational for the Blues

The stats back this up – his 15 goals and seven assists in just 92 appearances make him extremely effective in the attacking third. The number is even better if we factor his Chelsea career alone – a whopping 14 goals in 67 appearances or a goal every five games.

If Alonso continues to perform like this, the new Spanish national manager will find it tough to leave him warming on the bench.

Let us know if you agree with the list in the comments below.