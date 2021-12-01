5 legendary footballers who abandoned a sinking ship

It's not every time we get players who start and end their distinguished careers at the same club like Ryan Giggs at Manchester United or Carles Puyol at Barcelona. There's a charming history of such legends: Tony Adams with Arsenal, Francesco Totti with Roma, and Steven Gerrard at Liverpool are all other good examples.

However, these players are often the exception to a more prominent trend. Most footballers enjoy journeyman careers, flitting from one club to another in search of everything from glory to a better home. Famous examples include players like Rivaldo and Samuel Eto'o, both of whom played for over ten clubs across the world.

While some journeymen simply looked for improved game time, there are a number of players who have changed clubs for the purpose of winning trophies.

Tottenham's struggle to keep Harry Kane stormed the headlines in the recent transfer window, with the star intent on leaving for trophy opportunities. While the England international is still playing for Spurs, his goalscoring form in the Premier League has rapidly dwindled.

Kane, already 28 years of age, has been prolific, especially for England, but he needs to leave Tottenham if he wants to contend for trophies at club level. If the star leaves Spurs today, he would clearly be abandoning ship, with Tottenham currently outside the European slots in the Premier League.

So, let's take a look at five legendary players who have abandoned ship in recent history:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo | Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo departed Juventus during the 2021 summer transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the internet after Manchester United announced his arrival at Old Trafford on the last day of the summer transfer window this year. Although Ronaldo had left Old Trafford many years earlier for Real Madrid, the chance of a return always made the headlines, until the star made it a reality.

Ronaldo was quick to jump out of Juventus' financially derailed ship this summer, with the club making it clear they could hardly afford to pay him. Ronaldo's superagent Jorge Mendes tried to flesh out a deal with Manchester City, but the star's expected income was far too unfeasible for the Cityzens.

Manchester United quickly snapped up the superstar on the last possible day, leaving a weaker Juventus side to struggle with their worst ever Serie A start.

#4 Robin van Persie | Arsenal

Robin van Persie is a bonafide Arsenal legend.

When Arsene Wenger's shining star made the decision to move to rivals Manchester United, it broke the hearts of much of the Arsenal faithful. Several Gooners have yet to forgive Robin van Persie for his betrayal of the club.

However, Arsenal's failure to challenge for the Premier League title was the end of the road for the Dutchman. Van Persie's only trophy with Arsenal was an FA Cup in 2005, and he left the club seven years later with nothing positive on the immediate horizon.

It was a slap in the face for Arsenal fans when Van Persie chose to leave for a club that had trophy-winning prospects. It only hurt them more when he won the Premier League with Manchester United in the 2012-13 season and enjoyed three seasons as the Red Devils' talisman.

It might have been upsetting for the fans, but Robin van Persie's trophy cabinet clearly shows that leaving Arsenal was the right move for him.

