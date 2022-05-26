5 legendary footballers with fewer Premier League titles than Phil Foden

Phil Foden recently won his 4th Premier League title with Manchester City as they produced a sensational come-back on the last day of the season against Aston Villa. The young Englishman has been a key part of the Citizens under Pep Guardiola and has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons.

Foden, who is set to turn 22 soon, has already ruled the roost in England. He has played against the best defenders of the current generation and often come out on top. He has, thus, been an integral part of the Manchester City side that has won four league titles in the last five years. And while he may not have played a key role in a few of these triumphs, he has already surpassed the trophy count of some top-flight legends.

On that note, let's take a look at five legendary footballers who have fewer Premier League titles than Phil Foden.

#5 Patrick Vieira- 3 Premier League titles

Patrick Vieira has done a sensational job as manager at Crystal Palace this season, with the club finish in 12th. But the French World Cup-winner made jis name during his playing days at Arsenal.

The central midfielder was one of Arsene Wenger's first signings at the club in 1996. Vieira, who had arrived from AC Milan, had a unique skillset as compared to the other players in the league at the time. He knew how to keep the ball and pass with panache and make legendary box-to-box runs. He was part of a world-class team that won three league titles, including the "Invincibles" season in 2004, a side he proudly captained.

A true Arsenal legend, Vieira is regarded as one of the finest holding midfielders in the top-flight era. While Foden has surpassed his trophy haul already, he has a long way to go in establishing a similar legacy.

#4 Frank Lampard- 3 Premier League titles

Frank Lampard is Chelsea's highest goal-scorer of all time and one of the key reasons for the unprecedented success thr club achieved in the Roman Abramovich era.

The Englishman is the 6th highest goal-scorer in Premier League history, thanks to his 177 strikes for West Ham United, Chelsea, and Manchester City. However, a lot of his success came at the West London club, as he won it all, barring the UEFA Super Cup & the Club World Cup. But his triumphs do include three league titles, including the 2004-05 season, when the Blues conceded the least goals (15) in a single campaign.

Lampard was one of the best attacking midfielders in the country during his time, something Foden will look to become as he develops his game.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo- 3 Premier League titles

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest footballer in the history of the sport and there are few people who can debate otherwise, given his achievements.

The Portuguese created his legacy at Real Madrid following his arrival on the big stage at Manchester United nearly two decades ago where he first made his name. He has since returned to the Theater of Dreams after a stint with Juventus.

Between 2003-2009, the centre-forward bagged one Champions League title, three Premier League titles, two League Cups, one FA Cup and one Club World Cup. He also won the Ballon d'Or award in 2008.

While Foden has won more league titles than Ronaldo, the youngster will have to work consistently hard for the next decade if he is to achieve the same individual accolades.

#2 Thierry Henry- 2 Premier League titles

Thierry Henry is one of the most complete forwards in English top-flight history, and his goal-scoring record proves the fact. Not only is the Frenchman the 7th-highest goal-scorer in the league's history, but also Arsenal's all-time top goal-scorer.

His all-round play, including facilitating other attackers and bringing them into the game, was just as top notch. During his eight years with the Gunners, Henry managed to win three FA Cups, two English Super Cups and two league titles. The striker also won the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions.

Foden might never be able to touch Henry's incredible goal-scoring record but will be proud that he has already won more league titles than the Arsenal legend.

#1 Steven Gerrard- 0 Premier League titles

It goes without saying that Steven Gerrard is perhaps the best player in the history of the game to have never won a league title. Liverpool's loyal servant spent nearly two decades at Anfield before leaving the club for LA Galaxy in 2015. The midfielder has since retired and is currently managing Aston Villa.

A masterful orchestrator in the center of the park, Gerrard would dictate the play on most days for the Reds. His guile and understanding of the game, not to mention an ability to take the game by the scruff of its neck, were quite impeccable. Moreover, he also had an outstanding knack for scoring wonderful goals during big games and he managed to do so time and again.

Liverpool fans will always regret that Gerrard never managed to win a league title, especially when you put into context that Foden has already won the same four times.

