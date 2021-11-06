5 legendary footballers who received a standing ovation from rival fans

Fans play the role of the 12th man as they can often determine the outcome of matches with their undying support or through jeers and boos for the opposition. Stadiums like Anfield, Old Trafford, Camp Nou and Santiago Bernabeu are notoriously difficult arenas for away teams, especially on big European nights.

However, there have been some magnificent performances from opposition players that have seen the home fans stand up and applaud.

We take a look at five legendary footballers who received a standing ovation from rival fans.

#5 Steven Gerrard vs. Chelsea

Steven Gerrard spent 17 seasons at his boyhood club

The Liverpool legend is undoubtedly one of the greatest-ever one-club men in world football, spending 17 seasons at his boyhood club.

Steven Gerrard flirted with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2005 when he handed in a transfer request to Liverpool. The move eventually fell through and the Englishman pledged his loyalty to the Reds for the rest of his career. Some of Gerrard's best performances came against the Blues but that memory was trumped by his infamous slip which arguably cost Liverpool their first title in the Premier League era.

Squawka Football @Squawka Steven Gerrard receives a standing ovation from both Chelsea and Liverpool fans as he exits the pitch. Great to see. http://t.co/a5wlygXSFF Steven Gerrard receives a standing ovation from both Chelsea and Liverpool fans as he exits the pitch. Great to see. http://t.co/a5wlygXSFF

Over the years there had been no love lost between Gerrard and the Chelsea fans, but that took a backseat in the Englishman's last game at Stamford Bridge. True to form, Gerrard scored Liverpool's equalizer to seal a 1-1 draw against their arch-rivals.

Much to everyone's surprise, the home fans applauded with the Liverpool fans when Gerrard went off the pitch. It was a beautiful moment that showcased the spirit of football in all its glory.

#4 Andres Iniesta vs. Real Madrid

Andres Iniesta... a midfeld maestro

Andres Iniesta is one of the best midfielders of all time. He played a pivotal role in Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side, which was described by Sir Alex Ferguson as "the best team I have ever faced."

The Spain and Barcelona legend was a constant challenge for Real Madrid during his 16 seasons in Catalonia. However, the Madridistas finally applauded his greatness in one of Iniesta's last El Clasico appearances. The midfield maestro was nearing the end of his career in Spanish football in 2015 but still managed to dictate and dominate play from the middle of the park in that El Clasico fixture.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews 7 years on and Andrés Iniesta still receives a standing ovation from Espanyol fans... 👏 7 years on and Andrés Iniesta still receives a standing ovation from Espanyol fans... 👏 https://t.co/Br2jb9kKtf

Iniesta orchestrated most of Barcelona's goals on the night and topped it with a stunning goal for a 4-0 win. As he was taken off in the 77th minute, the home fans at Santiago Bernabeu rose to their feet and gave a memorable standing ovation to a loyal servant of Spanish football.

