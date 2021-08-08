5 legendary footballers who retired without an international trophy

For many, premier international events like the FIFA World Cup, Euros or Copa America remains the pinnacle of world football. Champions League football is regarded highly for its competitiveness and is one of club football's biggest events. But it happens every year, unlike the other aforementioned events.

The FIFA World Cup and the Euros, for example, take place every four years, making a major international trophy win all the more elusive. Lionel Messi recently enhanced his stature following a Copa America win with his national side, but some legendary players have missed out on an international trophy.

On that note, let's take a look at the five legendary players who retired without an international trophy.

#5 Roberto Baggio

Roberto Baggio (centre)

Arguably one of the greatest Italian footballers to have ever lived, Roberto Baggio fell agonisingly short of an international trophy in his playing career.

The pony-tailed genius was one of the most skilful footballers in history, with flawless technique and immaculate vision up his sleeve. Baggio played a crucial role in Italy's run to the final of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, scoring five goals.

Despite persistent knee problems, the 'Divine Ponytail' emerged as one of the star players of the 1994 World Cup, receiving the Silver Ball for his efforts. Baggio, though, missed Italy's final penalty in the shootout against Brazil.

In later interviews, the Ballon d'Or winner described the penalty miss as something that affected him for years, but it should take nothing away from Baggio's incredible feats.

#4 Luis Figo

Luis Figo

The Portuguese legend won almost every major trophy he competed for at club level and on an individual front. But a major international trophy eluded him throughout his career.

Regarded as one of the best players of his generation, Luis Figo was one of the few footballers to have donned the colours of both Barcelona and Real Madrid. He won five La Liga titles, one Champions League trophy, two UEFA Super Cups and two Copa del Reys, among various honours.

In 493 cumulative appearances for Real Madrid and Barcelona, Figo racked up 101 goals and 144 assists. At Inter Milan, he would add more trophies to his cabinet, including four Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia. However, the Ballon d'Or winner did not find similar success with the Portuguese national side.

Figo's best finish with the national side was at Euro 2004, where Portugal finished runner-up to Greece by a slender 1-0 margin. He also played a key role in Portugal's fourth-place finish at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

