5 legendary footballers who have shown signs of decline this year (2021)

Many legendary players in the game right now had humble beginnings. With their incredible performances and consistency over the years, these players have become iconic figures in the game, though.

However, nothing lasts forever. It's only natural that everything that goes up eventually comes down. Footballers are not exempt from that. There has been a noticeable decline in the performances of some legendary superstars this year.

They have either lost some major aspects of their game, or struggled to create magic like they once used to, becoming pale shadows of their former selves. With the turn of the year approaching, here's a look at five legendary players who have shown signs of decline this year:

#5 Sergio Busquets

Is it time up for the legendary Barcelona midfielder?

It appears age is finally catching up with Barcelona's legendary midfielder Sergio Busquets. Following an underwhelming last campaign, Busquets seemingly rolled back the years at the European Championship this summer. However, it appears that he is struggling once again.

The Spaniard has struggled to make an impact in Barcelona's midfield this season. He has become very slow, finding it very difficult to match the intensity of opposition teams, in the process getting caught out quite often.

Sergio Busquets isn't as sharp as he once used to be. His passing, vision and link-up play have dropped significantly, making it a tough task for him to dominate proceedings from the centre. So far this season, the legendary midfielder has made 23 appearances for Barcelona across competitions, recording one goal.

#4 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez seems to have lost his mojo in recent weeks.

Luis Suarez was key as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to the Liga title last season. He scored 21 league goals in 32 games as the Rojiblancos won their first league title in seven years.

However, the Uruguayan has dropped below that level this season, and has shown signs of a noticeable decline in recent weeks. He hasn't scored in his last seven games for Atletico Madrid, his longest goal drought in seven years.

Suarez has become more of a liability than an asset in front of goal in recent weeks, and has been guilty of squandering clear-cut goalscoring chances.

