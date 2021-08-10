5 legendary footballers whose jersey numbers were retired

Over the years, quite a few clubs have retired the jersey numbers worn by the most famous or successful players to have represented the clubs. While not all clubs do it, there are several standout examples of the same.

These include Bobby Moore (West Ham), Raul (Schalke), Roberto Baggio (Brescia) and Franco Baresi (AC Milan), to name a few. The tradition of retiring jerseys seems to vary from country to country, though.

The subject has come to the fore again after Barcelona announced the departure of their most decorated player, Lionel Messi. The Argentine leaves after a 17-season long stint with the club. Widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the game, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored goals and won trophies galore in the famous Blaugrana jersey.

Despite Messi's stellar exploits with the club, his jersey number is unlikely to be retired by Barcelona. The existing La Liga rules do not permit clubs to have jersey numbers beyond 25. An exception to the rule is made only if reserve-team players need to be drafted to the first team. In these cases, they are assigned a number between 26 and 99.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona will go ahead and retire Messi's jersey number. But here's a look at five legendary players whose jersey numbers were retired by their respective clubs:

#5 Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan) - #4 jersey

Javier Zanetti at Inter Milan

Javier Zanetti is one of the most decorated players to have played for reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan.

During a near two-decade-long stint with the Serie A giants, Zanetti played a record 858 games. He was a key player for the Nerazzurri side that won the continental treble in 2010, playing over 50 games that season.

The 47-year-old Argentine, who scored 20 goals and won 16 trophies at the club, had his jersey retired a year after he bid adieu to the game in 2014.

Inter Milan have announced they are retiring Javier Zanetti's number 4 jersey

Zanetti, who is now a vice-president at the club. was also a standout performer for Argentina, playing nearly 140 games.

#4 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) - #3 jersey

Paolo Maldini at AC Milan

One of the most decorated one-club men in the history of the game, Paolo Maldini is also widely renowned as one of the best defenders to have played the sport.

During an illustrious 25-season career for club and country, Maldini played over 1000 games, with 902 of these games coming for AC Milan. He won 26 trophies, including seven Serie A titles and three Champions Leagues.

Paolo Maldini played over 1,000 games for club & country in a career spanning 25 seasons that saw him lift 26 trophies.



Happy 51st birthday to an AC Milan Hall of Famer and all-time great.

Maldini played his last game for the Rossoneri in 2009, just weeks before turning 41. Milan retired his #3 jersey almost immediately after as a token of appreciation for the player's contributions for the Italian giants.

