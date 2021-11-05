5 legends who came back to manage their clubs in the last decade

There's a popular saying that great footballers don't necessarily make great managers. People who propagate this belief have probably forgotten that some of the best managers in the world right now also had successful playing careers. One such example is Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard enjoyed a spectacular career as a Barcelona player during the 90s. He won an impressive 16 trophies with the Blaugrana between 1991 and 2001 before returning to manage the club in 2008, overseeing another trophy-laden spell.

In the last decade, many football legends have followed in Guardiola's footsteps by returning to manage their former clubs. While some have quickly inked their names into the history books with their tremendous success, others are still building their legacies.

On that note, here's a look at five legends who came back to manage their former clubs:

#5 Zinedine Zidane

The Frenchman won three consecutive Champions League titles at Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's name always surfaces whenever the greatest footballers in history get discussed. The Frenchman won all there's to win in the game: the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, European Championship, and many more.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Zinedine Zidane is the first manager to reach three consecutive Champions League finals since Marcello Lippi between 1996 to 1998. Specialist. 3 - Zinedine Zidane is the first manager to reach three consecutive Champions League finals since Marcello Lippi between 1996 to 1998. Specialist.

Zidane is best remembered for his time at Real Madrid, where he bagged an impressive 49 goals and 68 assists in 227 games between 2001 and 2006. After hanging his boots, the Frenchman ventured into management, and was appointed Los Blancos manager midway through the 2015-16 campaign.

The 49-year-old made history by winning three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018. He also delivered two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, two Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups across two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#4 Frank Lampard

Lampard built an exciting generation of youngsters at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard enjoyed a decorated spell at Chelsea, claiming several trophies. That includes one Champions League, three Premier League and four FA Cups. The Englishman took to management in 2017, and was quick to get a head coach job when Championship side Derby County gave him the nod in 2018.

Chelsea Youth @chelseayouth Frank Lampard started at least one academy graduate in every single competitive Chelsea fixture he managed, leaving behind him an 89-match streak with at least one such player starting, by far and away the longest of the Abramovich era, and likely much longer. He walked the walk. Frank Lampard started at least one academy graduate in every single competitive Chelsea fixture he managed, leaving behind him an 89-match streak with at least one such player starting, by far and away the longest of the Abramovich era, and likely much longer. He walked the walk. https://t.co/Bgihw0lJmn

A decent performance with the Rams brought Lampard to Chelsea's attention. He was then granted the opportunity to manage the club ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. The Englishman did a great job, unleashing spectacular young talents like Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour.

Lampard was later released in January this year owing to a run of unconvincing results. During his one-and-a-half year spell, the Englishman amassed a record of 44 victories, 25 losses and 15 draws for Chelsea across competitions.

