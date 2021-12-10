5 legends who never won an international trophy

Failing to win an international trophy will always be considered a flaw in the career of football legends, regardless of their achievements at club level. That is why Lionel Messi's triumph in the Copa America this summer meant the world to him.

Before leading Argentina to success in the continental tournament, the playmaker suffered several near misses on multiple occasions. That includes defeats in the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals and the title match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. For many years, critics cited his international failures as a shortcoming. However, Messi finally put them in their place this summer by inspiring his nation to glory in Brazil.

While Messi now has silverware in both club and international football, that is not the case with many bonafide legends in the game. On that note, here's a look at five such players:

#5 Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp was a huge force to be reckoned with during his days with Arsenal.

When it comes to rating the most technically adept players in football history, not many come close to Dennis Bergkamp. The Dutchman was a huge force to be reckoned with during his days with Arsenal, capturing the hearts of fans with his eye-catching displays.

Bergkamp was one of the key components of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' team that won the Premier League title in 2003-04 without losing a game. During his 11-year stint at the Emirates Stadium, the attacking midfielder bagged 113 goals and 94 assists for The Gunners in 410 appearances.

Dennis Bergkamp won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with Arsenal. He also won multiple trophies with Ajax and Inter Milan. Unfortunately, he has no international trophy in his cabinet despite playing 79 games for the Netherlands and recording 37 goals for them.

#4 Paolo Maldini

The Italian's international career was a far cry from what he achieved at club level.

Paolo Maldini played his entire club career at AC Milan, making a staggering 901 appearances across competitions between 1985 and 2009. He bagged an impressive 33 goals and 43 assists, and won big titles galore during his stint at the San Siro.

The Italian is, without doubt, one of the most decorated defenders in football history. He won five European Cups (three in the Champions League era), seven Serie A titles and four UEFA Cups, among others. However, he failed to replicate that success with Italy.

The centre-back came close on multiple occasions, reaching the final of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, where the Azzurri lost to Brazil in a penalty shootout. He also lost to France in the final of the European Championship in 2000.

