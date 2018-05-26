Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 legends who defined the clubs that they played for

    These players are absolutely synonymous with the clubs that they represented!

    Harshvardhan Bidasaria
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 21:49 IST
    Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

    As an ever-evolving sport, the major clubs always look up to a certain player to bring them out of their troubled times. Some players represent the club not just by wearing the jersey but by also representing the values and the legacy of these clubs.

    Some clubs have been gifted with players that have played most of their career for the crest on the front of the jersey rather than the name at the back. Players with morals like the ones on this list are hard to come by for how they embody their respective clubs and are certainly synonymous with the club inside-out.

    What these players did for their clubs, is hard to showcase by numbers. What they did on as-well-as off the field showed everyone why they are called legends.

    We look at 5 such players who are living embodiments to their respective clubs.

    #5 Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona, 1998 to 2015)

    Eagle-eyed vision, command, and precision at a level that he could thread a needle from 30 yards, Xavi Hernandez had it all. 

    At the peak of his powers, the Catalonia born midfield magician possessed so much elegance, vigour and grace, one felt he was always on the edge of producing something incredible, so there is no doubt his admirers are still, hopelessly looking out for more.

    A reflection on his stay at the Camp Nou, though yearning in some regards, feels absolutely complete. At the end of the day, the mini master left the club of his life with so much more to showcase than just trophies, fame and money.

    He has the never-ending love for a club that is rich in history and overflowing with pride. It is easy to understand just why.

    Personifying their urge to play beautiful football with validity. He was not the flashiest of players at first sight, but it was his disposition to do the necessary job extremely well which held the team together.

    He was a pillar for the team. It was always essential that the many great managers with illustrious careers which came and went had someone of his class to utilize. However, it was only Xavi, who could have done everything with the same level of success.

    He was the glove that fit the team in the club's most successful era, but it’s not by chance that he did everything with such proficiency and it is not hard to believe he would have dazzled in any Barcelona team, past or future.

