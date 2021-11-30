5 legends who think Lionel Messi shouldn’t have won 2021 Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi was the last man standing at the 2021 Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris on Monday. He beat his closest competitor Robert Lewandowski by 33 points to win the prestigious accolade for a record-extending seventh time in his career.

However, there are many who believe Messi wasn't the right choice for the award this year, despite leading from the front in Argentina's triumphant Copa America 2021 campaign. That's because Robert Lewandowski arguably had a better year for club and country, and would have been the more deserving winner.

The prolific Pole has amassed over 60 goals for club and country this year; no other player even hit 50. Moreover, he scored a record 41 goals to break the late Gerd Muller's five-decade-old record for most goals (40) in a Bundesliga season. In the process, Bayern Munich romped to their ninth consecutive league title.

As if that wasn't enough, Lewandowski has been on fire to begin the new season, compared to Messi's subdued start at PSG. The Pole is already up to 25 goals across competitions, while Messi has netted only four times.

Although both men won a major title apiece during the year, Lewandowski clearly had the better numbers and deserved the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. Several legends of the game also think likewise.

On that note, here's a look at five football legends who feel Messi didn't deserve the prestigious award this year:

#5 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid legend, four-time Champions League winner)

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas is one of many legends of the game who is not pleased with Lionel Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

The 40-year-old has immense respect for Messi, calling him one of the best players to have graced the game. However, regarding the Argentine winning this year's award, Casillas said that the credibility of the award itself has come into question. The English translation of his tweet in this regard reads:

"It is increasingly difficult for me to believe in football awards. For me, Messi, he is one of the 5 best players in all of history but you have to start knowing how to catalog who are the most outstanding after a season. It's not that hard heck! Others make it hard."

Iker Casillas @IkerCasillas Cada vez me cuesta más creer en esto de los premios del fútbol.Para mi,Messi,es uno de los 5 mejores jugadores de toda la historia pero hay que empezar a saber catalogar quiénes son los más destacados al cabo de una temporada. No es tan difícil puñeta!Lo hacen difícil otros! 🤦🏻‍♂️ Cada vez me cuesta más creer en esto de los premios del fútbol.Para mi,Messi,es uno de los 5 mejores jugadores de toda la historia pero hay que empezar a saber catalogar quiénes son los más destacados al cabo de una temporada. No es tan difícil puñeta!Lo hacen difícil otros! 🤦🏻‍♂️

In fact, Casillas is not alone in observing that Messi was not the deserving winner of the Ballon d'Or this year.

#4 Olivier Kahn (Bayern Munich and Germany legend)

Legendary Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn warmly congratulated Lionel Messi for his 2021 Ballon d'Or win.

However, the incumbent Bayern Munich CEO also said that Robert Lewandowski deserved this year's award, as he has been consistently brilliant for a while. The English translation of Kahn's tweet reads:

"Even without the Golden Ball, Lewy has long since made it to Olympus, the greatest in world football. I am excited to see which records he will set with our club in the future. He will be a candidate again next year."

#WeiterImmerWeiter #MiaSanMia Auch ohne den Goldenen Ball ist Lewy im Olymp der Größten des Weltfußballs längst angekommen. Ich bin gespannt, welche Rekorde er mit unserem Club in der Zukunft noch aufstellen wird. Er wird auch im nächsten Jahr wieder ein Kandidat sein. 👏🔴⚪ Auch ohne den Goldenen Ball ist Lewy im Olymp der Größten des Weltfußballs längst angekommen. Ich bin gespannt, welche Rekorde er mit unserem Club in der Zukunft noch aufstellen wird. Er wird auch im nächsten Jahr wieder ein Kandidat sein. 👏🔴⚪#WeiterImmerWeiter #MiaSanMia

As Messi rejoices in his latest Ballon d'Or triumph, Lewandowski might be wondering what could have been.

